LINCOLN — Only one in seven voters actually showed up at the polls for Tuesday’s primary, but total turnout blew past all previous records.
Secretary of State Bob Evnen reported Wednesday that more than 471,000 Nebraskans cast ballots in this year’s primary election. That’s well over the previous record of 413,015 voters, set during the 1972 primary.
Of those, about 60,000 to 65,000 people voted in person, he said. About 80% or so took advantage of Nebraska’s early voting option to cast their ballots by mail. The remainder live in sparsely populated areas where all voting is by mail.
“Nebraska voters refused to allow the terrible pandemic in our midst to stop them from exercising their right to vote, which is so precious to us all,” Evnen said.
By Steve Liewer and Kevin Cole
World-Herald staff writers
Voting by mail shot up this year after state leaders encouraged voters to use that option to help slow the spread of the coronavirus. Toward that end, county election officials or the Secretary of State’s office sent early voting request forms to all registered voters.
Nebraska allows any voter in any election to request an early ballot and vote by mail. The state does not require that people give a reason for their choice. Early voting has been gaining in popularity. In recent elections, about 25% of Nebraskans have chosen that option.
Normally, early ballots can be cast by mail or at the county election office. This time, because of the coronavirus, county election offices were not open for voting.
Earlier, the Nebraska Democratic Party and Civic Nebraska called for the primary election to be held completely by mail. But Gov. Pete Ricketts and Evnen resisted, saying that Nebraskans voted at the polls in the midst of the 1918 influenza pandemic and the dark days of World War II and should be able to do so again.
On Wednesday, Evnen said the polls opened safely for those who chose to vote in person. According to the information he got, he said every polling place opened on time with the proper number of poll workers present.
A number of new poll workers were recruited to achieve that goal, since many traditional workers are in the high risk age category. But it took 138 Nebraska National Guard members to fill the last of the more than 4,000 slots, he said.
Several steps were taken to protect poll workers and voters. Poll workers were provided with N95 face masks, face shields, gloves, hand sanitizers and wipes, although at least some refused to wear the masks. Polling places were set up to keep people separated and voting booths and ballot sleeves were cleaned between voters.
Evnen said federal coronavirus relief funds paid for the protective equipment.
Despite the numbers of people who voted by mail this time, he said he expects many Nebraskans will return to the polls in future elections. He said he heard from many who said they prefer in-person voting.
But he did not join in the concerns expressed by President Donald Trump and some other Republicans about fraud occurring with mail-in ballots. He said Nebraska has mechanisms in place to ensure the security of those ballots, such as the requirement that voters sign the return envelopes.
