LINCOLN — The State of Nebraska added an extra clause to its contract with four Utah firms in an effort to ensure that personal data provided to the state’s coronavirus testing initiative, TestNebraska, remains private, a review of the contracts indicates.
That extra clause — a paragraph that wasn’t included in similar contracts with Utah or Iowa — says that the data collected on testnebraska.com is confidential and owned by the state and that the firms, in Utah’s so-called Silicon Slope cannot use even anonymous or aggregate data for business purposes.
“We want people to know that we’re going to take every step to protect their privacy,” said Taylor Gage, a spokesman for Gov. Pete Ricketts.
A state lawyer who helped draw up the contract with Nomi Health and three other companies called the chances of Nebraskans’ personal data being disclosed or misused “very, very slim.”
“That’s a remote possibility in my mind,” said Amara Block, general counsel for the Nebraska Department of Administrative Services.
Concerns about privacy and data protection have been raised in the wake of the governor’s April 21 announcement that he was signing a no-bid, $26.9 million contract with a group of companies to accelerate COVID-19 testing in Nebraska by collecting data and providing 540,000 test kits. Neighboring Iowa signed a similar contract on the same day.
State Sen. Megan Hunt of Omaha said she’s fielded a lot of questions from constituents about whether their personal data will be sold by the private firms hired by Nebraska. She also questioned whether the state had been totally transparent about the contracts, which weren’t shared with state lawmakers until six days after they were announced.
“I think that (the governor) took this contract because it was convenient. This company acted the fastest,” Hunt said. She also asked whether any Nebraska firms had been offered the lucrative contract.
The World-Herald obtained and reviewed the contracts, asking a law professor who specializes in contracts to look at the privacy protections.
Edward Morse, a professor at the Creighton University School of Law, said that one clause in the service agreement with Domo, a software firm involved in the contract, allows it to use “de-identified” and aggregate data to improve its product and deliver “benchmarks and similar reports.”
But Morse said that clause doesn’t present “a significant personal privacy concern” because the data allowed to be retained can’t be traced back to any one individual.
Still, the professor said that any time data is collected by the government, concerns are raised about how that data will be used and the possibility of “unintended consequences,” such as the information being acquired by hackers or mistakenly released.
“There are privacy concerns every time the state undertakes an effort to collect personal information, including medical information, from its citizens,” Morse said.
Ricketts administration officials, interviewed Tuesday, emphasized that privacy was “top of the mind” in signing the contracts, which led to adding the extra clause. They said the Utah companies can only use the data internally to improve their services.
“That data belongs to us,” said Matt Miltenberger, the governor’s chief of staff. “They cannot provide their data to anyone else.”
Ricketts, during his daily briefings, has said the medical data people provide will not be sold or shared. He’s encouraged Nebraskans, as a “civic duty and personal responsibility,” to log onto the website so they can get in line to be tested, and so the state can get a clearer picture of the extent of infections.
So far, about 104,000 Nebraskans have taken the online assessment, though the number of new applicants has slowed in recent days.
Nebraska, like many states, had struggled to obtain the proper equipment and chemicals to perform COVID-19 tests.
“We have been looking for a way to expand testing quickly for the past several weeks now,” Ricketts said in announcing the contract. “We felt this was the company that was able to deliver that the fastest.”
At the time, Nebraska was performing between 600 and 800 coronavirus tests a day, so adding 3,000 more a day — as the Utah group pledged to do within five weeks — represented a tremendous improvement, the governor said. On Wednesday, Ricketts said testing has increased to about 1,000 to 1,200 a day.
Additional testing, the governor said, is key to allowing the state to target those who are infected with the virus and need to isolate, rather than asking the entire state to stay home.
Miltenberger said the Utah group was the only entity he was aware of in the country that could perform all the tasks necessary, “from start to finish” and in large quantities.
The group, which has already been doing testing in Utah, also had the hard-to-obtain reagents and machines to analyze the tests, he said. Nebraska, like many states, has been struggling, with little success, to obtain them.
“If there was a Nebraska company that could do this, we would have loved to talk to them,” Miltenberger said, adding that the administration is regularly reaching out to local labs about testing.
Gage, the governor’s spokesman, said the tremendous workload in dealing with the coronavirus crisis led to the delay in sharing the contracts with state senators.
Officials with the Utah firms, at an April 21 press conference, said they had leveraged their contacts with other companies, including those in China and Germany, to “circumvent” the logistics logjam and obtain the needed testing supplies and equipment.
The launch of TestNebraska is behind schedule, according to the 12-page contract with Nomi Health. The first two testing sites — to be staffed by the Nebraska National Guard — were initially to open by Thursday. Now they are scheduled for a soft opening on Monday in Omaha and Grand Island.
The contract also called for an initial 30,000 test kits to be delivered by Tuesday, and for automated extraction equipment and four polymerase chain reaction machines — which amplify molecular material so it can be analyzed — to be fully operational by then.
But Gage said those were general “ballpark” projections. Ricketts said the state was still setting up equipment provided under the contract.
