LINCOLN — Worries about the coronavirus didn't stop a state panel on Friday from raising its projections for state tax revenue by $140 million over two years. 

The Nebraska Economic Forecasting Advisory Board predicted that the state would collect $115 million more than previously forecast for the fiscal year ending June 30. The board projected a $25 million increase for the following fiscal year.

Gov. Pete Ricketts said the board's action "reflects ongoing optimism for the future" of Nebraska and eases the path toward property tax relief. 

"As one famous Nebraskan would say, 'Let's git-r-done,'" he said, quoting Daniel Whitney, the Nebraska comedian who performs as Larry the Cable Guy.

The governor did not say whether the updated forecast means the state could put more money into property tax measures. His budget plan called for putting an additional $520 million over three years toward the cause, starting with $140 million in the fiscal year ending June 30, 2021.

"Anything we can put into property tax relief, we should be putting into property tax relief," he said. 

Under state law, the $115 million increase in projected revenue for the current fiscal year would go directly into the state's cash reserve fund. That would bring the cash reserve fund to $731 million by the end of the current two-year budget period, based on the Appropriations Committee's preliminary budget.

Renee Fry, executive director of the OpenSky Policy Institute, a Lincoln-based think tank, said that having more money in the cash reserve would be good for the state, especially if there is economic fallout from the coronavirus.  

But she expressed concern that there were many uncertainties surrounding the forecast, including the ongoing effects of the federal tax changes, continuing tariffs and trade wars, along with the state's obligations under the business tax incentive program. 

“This uncertainty is further exacerbated by the threat of coronavirus," Fry said.

Members of the forecasting board talked at length about the virus and its effects on the global economy, from the weeklong plunge in the stock market to the growing numbers of businesses reporting supply chain disruptions and declines in global demand for their products.

Board member Richard McGinnis of Kearney warned that the forecast issued Friday represents a "best case scenario." The numbers could end up much worse if the virus continues to spread and disrupt normal life. 

Board member Leslie Andersen of Bennington said some customers have started to report supply issues. However, she said she was not "super worried" about the issue and generally is seeing small business booming. 

HoaPhu Tran, an economist with the Nebraska Department of Revenue, said there could be some effects down the road, depending on what happens with the virus. But he expressed confidence that the United States has the infrastructure to prevent a widespread outbreak in the country.

