LINCOLN — Worries about the coronavirus didn't stop a state panel on Friday from raising its projections for state tax revenue by $140 million over two years.
The Nebraska Economic Forecasting Advisory Board predicted that the state would collect $115 million more than previously forecast for the fiscal year ending June 30. The board projected a $25 million increase for the following fiscal year.
Gov. Pete Ricketts said the board's action "reflects ongoing optimism for the future" of Nebraska and eases the path toward property tax relief.
"As one famous Nebraskan would say, 'Let's git-r-done,'" he said, quoting Daniel Whitney, the Nebraska comedian who performs as Larry the Cable Guy.
The governor did not say whether the updated forecast means the state could put more money into property tax measures. His budget plan called for putting an additional $520 million over three years toward the cause, starting with $140 million in the fiscal year ending June 30, 2021.
"Anything we can put into property tax relief, we should be putting into property tax relief," he said.
Under state law, the $115 million increase in projected revenue for the current fiscal year would go directly into the state's cash reserve fund. That would bring the cash reserve fund to $731 million by the end of the current two-year budget period, based on the Appropriations Committee's preliminary budget.
Renee Fry, executive director of the OpenSky Policy Institute, a Lincoln-based think tank, said that having more money in the cash reserve would be good for the state, especially if there is economic fallout from the coronavirus.
But she expressed concern that there were many uncertainties surrounding the forecast, including the ongoing effects of the federal tax changes, continuing tariffs and trade wars, along with the state's obligations under the business tax incentive program.
“This uncertainty is further exacerbated by the threat of coronavirus," Fry said.
Members of the forecasting board talked at length about the virus and its effects on the global economy, from the weeklong plunge in the stock market to the growing numbers of businesses reporting supply chain disruptions and declines in global demand for their products.
Board member Richard McGinnis of Kearney warned that the forecast issued Friday represents a "best case scenario." The numbers could end up much worse if the virus continues to spread and disrupt normal life.
Board member Leslie Andersen of Bennington said some customers have started to report supply issues. However, she said she was not "super worried" about the issue and generally is seeing small business booming.
HoaPhu Tran, an economist with the Nebraska Department of Revenue, said there could be some effects down the road, depending on what happens with the virus. But he expressed confidence that the United States has the infrastructure to prevent a widespread outbreak in the country.
The Sower ascends to top of Nebraska State Capitol in April 1930.
Dressed in old west lawman attire, Frank Murcek looks at the busts on display at the State Capitol in Lincoln on March 1, 2017. Murcek was there to help celebrate Nebraska's 150th anniversary of statehood.
The Betsy Riot group protests the lack of funding for Planned Parenthood prior to the start of the final day of the Nebraska Legislative session at the Nebraska State Capitol in Lincoln on April 18, 2018.
For 10 days, the Nebraska state flag, which is hoisted over the State Capitol's west side when lawmakers are in session, flew upside down. On Feb. 1, 2017, it was back to flying right-side up on the west side of the Nebraska State Capitol in Lincoln.
Chairs in the governor's hearing room are seen here on Thursday, Aug. 28, 2014, at the State Capitol in Lincoln, Nebraska. The keeper of the State Capitol is defending the $1,900 per chair cost of renovating historic chairs in the governor's hearing room as cost-effective in the long run. Bob Ripley compared it to the $1,400 cost of chairs for legislative hearing rooms -- chairs that have now lasted 24 years without replacement.
Dan Snarr of Stansbury Park, Utah, with Atlas Bronze Casting, and Craig Anderson with Kingery Construction Co., are among the crew members installing a giant bronze bowl part of a fountain in the south west courtyard of the Nebraska State Capitol in Lincoln, Nebraska, Friday, March 17, 2017.
Matt Hansen, left, a preservation architect and project manager with the Office of the Capitol Commission, Dan Snarr, second from left, of Stansbury Park, Utah, with Atlas Bronze Casting, Nebraska Capitol Administrator Robert C. Ripley, second from right, of the Office of the Capitol Commission and Craig Anderson with Kingery Construction Co., look on during the installation of a giant bronze bowl part of a fountain in the south west courtyard of the Nebraska State Capitol in Lincoln, Nebraska, Friday, March 17, 2017.
At left, the gold leaf design inlaid on walnut planking shines in contrast to the right side yet to be cleaned during restoration of the Legislative Chamber of the State Capitol involving the removal of 80 years worth of water damage and dirt from the ceiling and walls on Wednesday, July 9, 2008, in Lincoln, Nebraska.
State Sen. John Nelson of District 06 talks in a booth just off the floor of the legislature before the start of the Thursday, April 10, 2014, session at the Nebraska State Capitol building in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Seated beneath a recently-cleaned portion of shining gold leaf designs, Chris Shelton of the Boston-based restoration company Robert Mussey Associates prepares the walnut beams on the ceiling of the Legislative Chamber of the State Capitol for resurfacing on Wednesday, July 9, 2008, in Lincoln, Nebraska. A restoration project to clean 80 years of water damage and dirt from the walls and ceiling of the chamber is currently under way and aims to be finished before the legislative session begins in January.
Exterior of the scaffolding-clad Nebraska State Capitol in Lincoln, Nebraska, Wednesday, March 29, 2000. Part of an eight-year, $21 million renovation project to the landmark, the capitol has been surrounded with scaffolding for the first time in its history to aid workers. The custom made work platform cost about $1.5 million, according to project architect Michael Rindone. It should be up another three years.
Matt Hansen, left, a preservation architect and project manager with the Office of the Capitol Commission, and Craig Anderson and Scott Morrow with Kingery Construction Co., look on during the installation of a giant bronze bowl part of a fountain in the south west courtyard of the Nebraska State Capitol in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Sydney Carl sketches in the Warner Legislative Chamber for an architecture class at UNL on Wednesday, March 1, 2017, in Lincoln, Nebraska. The chamber, which normally isn't open, was overlow for the celebration of Nebraska's 150th anniversary of statehood at the State Capitol.
Scaffolding in the Legislative Chamber of the State Capitol spans every area of the walls and ceiling with decking at seven foot intervals during restoration involving the removal of 80 years worth of water damage and dirt from the ceiling and walls on Wednesday, July 9, 2008, in Lincoln, Nebraska. The chandeliers were lowered, desks boarded up and gallery seats covered for protection during the project.
Attendees of the Nebraska State Christmas Tree Lighting and Carol Sing fill the lower and upper levels of the Rotunda of the Nebraska State Capitol as the North Star Choreographed Choir performs. The 65th Annual Nebraska State Christmas Tree Lighting and Carol Sing took place in the Rotunda of the Nebraska State Capitol in Lincoln, Nebraska, on Dec. 9, 2012.
Earlier viewers take their a bird's eye view of the George W. Norris Legislative Chamber on Wednesday, Jan. 7, 2009, before the start of the first legislative session of the year, at the Nebraska State Capitol in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Matt Hier provides a tour, to fourth-graders from Sunset Hills Elementary School as they lay on their backs to look at the dome and eight angels representing eight virtues that important to Nebraska during a field trip at the Nebraska State Capitol in Lincoln, Nebraska, on Thursday, May 18, 2017.
Photos: The Nebraska State Capitol through the years
Workers prepare The Sower for installation. At 19.5 feet tall, The Sower is the tallest human figure sculpted by Lee Lawrie.
Terry Lane, dressed as Buffalo Bill Cody, gives a speech to celebrate Nebraska's 150th anniversary of statehood at the State Capitol Rotunda on March 1, 2017, in Lincoln.
A detail carved in stone around the doorway in the Nebraska Supreme Court is seen on Nov. 17, 2009, in Lincoln. The same corn detail is used throughout the Capitol building.
Dressed in old west lawman attire, Frank Murcek looks at the busts on display at the State Capitol in Lincoln on March 1, 2017. Murcek was there to help celebrate Nebraska's 150th anniversary of statehood.
People gather and take their seats before Gov. Pete Ricketts delivers his State of the State address on Jan. 12, 2017, at the State Capitol.
Over the bench of the Nebraska Supreme Court is a proposed state seal that was never adopted, done in polychrome on stone.
Larry Bare, the longest serving chief of state (to the governor) in the state's history, in his office at the State Capitol in Lincoln on Nov. 20, 2014.
A buffalo medalion in the bronze door grills on the north side of the Capitol is seen on Nov. 17, 2009, in Lincoln.
Signs of the zodiac set in a chandelier hanging over the Rotunda, seen on Nov. 17, 2009, in Lincoln.
People tour the north side of the Nebraska State Capitol in Lincoln on May 18, 2017.
The Betsy Riot group protests the lack of funding for Planned Parenthood prior to the start of the final day of the Nebraska Legislative session at the Nebraska State Capitol in Lincoln on April 18, 2018.
Gail Brolliar of Lincoln walks past the fountain at Centennial Mall North in Lincoln on July 13, 2016.
Power and Mercy from the north side of the Capitol is seen here on Nov. 17, 2009, in Lincoln.
Looking down one of the halls of fame at the State Capitol in 2016.
In the Capitol's Great Hall, part of the "Four Ages of Man" "Childhood," is seen here on Nov. 17, 2009, in Lincoln.
An aerial view of the Nebraska State Capitol in Lincoln, on Sept. 26, 2009.
The State Capitol can be seen from the club level of East Memorial Stadium on Aug. 22, 2013.
From the Capitol's Great Hall, "Youth" from the "Four Stages of Man" is seen here on Nov. 17, 2009, in Lincoln.
Nebraska Chief Justice Mike Heavican speaks at the State Capitol on Jan. 18, 2018, in Lincoln. Chief Justice Mike Heavican gave his 11th annual State of the Judiciary address to the Legislature.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
The Abraham Lincoln statue at the west entrance of the State Capitol building is seen here on Feb. 7, 1965, in Lincoln.
From the Capitol's Great Hall, "Maturity" from the "Four Stages of Man" is seen here on Nov. 17, 2009, in Lincoln.
Tony Ripa sketches in a hallway of the Nebraska Capitol for a University of Nebraska architecture class on March 1, 2017, in Lincoln.
Justinian Caesar peeks out from work on the south side of the Capitol is seen here on Nov. 17, 2009, in Lincoln.
Senators look on during the Unicameral Legislature at the Nebraska State Capitol in Lincoln, Nebraska, on Thursday, May 18, 2017.
Dan Snarr of Stansbury Park, Utah, with Atlas Bronze Casting, and Craig Anderson with Kingery Construction Co., are among the crew members installing a giant bronze bowl part of a fountain in the south west courtyard of the Nebraska State Capitol in Lincoln, Nebraska, Friday, March 17, 2017.
The north side of the Capitol with the "Pioneer Panel" above the door with a bronze screen is seen here on Nov. 17, 2009, in Lincoln.
The vote tally board with the names of the freshmen senators added. Capitol staffers prepare for the start of the 2017 legislative session at the Nebraska State Capitol in Lincoln on Jan. 3, 2017.
From the Capitol's Great Hall, "Old Age" from the "Four Stages of Man" is seen here on Nov. 17, 2009, in Lincoln.
A detail of a wolf carved into the fireplace in the old senate lounge is seen here on Nov. 17, 2009, in Lincoln.
A western meadowlark carved in white onyx on the rotunda balcony glows as a beam of sunlight illuminates it from behind on Nov. 17, 2009, in Lincoln.
People gather in the Nebraska State Capitol's northeast courtyard for the dedication of the Capitol fountains in 2017.
Onlookers watch one of the Capitol Fountains turn on the first time during their dedication at the Capitol Building in Lincoln, Nebraska, on Sept. 22, 2017.
The Nebraska State Capitol building's Sower statue is framed by fall leaves on Nov. 6, 2014, in Lincoln.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Busts lining the capitol's hall of fame appear to be watching a group of visitors to the capitol.
The sun shines on the Nebraska State Capitol the day before the legislative session begins in Lincoln, Nebraska, Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018.
Eric Bright, of Lincoln, enters the Nebraska State Capitol in Lincoln, Nebraska, on Thursday, May 18, 2017.
Nebraska Hall of Fame author and historian Mari Sandoz's bust in a hallway in the State Capitol in Lincoln, Nebraska. The bust is seen here on April 8, 1998.
Jacob Mason talks about LB 300 during the Unicameral Youth Legislature in the Warner Legislative Chamber in the Nebraska State Capitol on Tuesday, June 13, 2017, Lincoln, Nebraska.
The Sower on top of the Nebraska State Capitol building is shown in Lincoln, Nebraska, on Friday, March 25, 2016.
Index Clerk Carol Koranda prepares the Unicameral chambers for Wednesday, when the new legislative session starts, at the Nebraska State Capitol in Lincoln, Nebraska, on Monday, Jan. 7, 2013.
A $106 million renovation project will include replacing windows at the State Capitol Building on Wednesday, May 16, 2018, in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Tatiana Luepnitz, 11, of Lincoln cools off while playing in the Capitol Fountain at Centennial Mall north of the Nebraska State Capitol in Lincoln, Nebraska, Wednesday, July 13, 2016.
A $106 million HVAC renovation project spanning 8 years is underway at Nebraska State Capitol at the State Capitol Building on Wednesday, May 16, 2018, in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Nebraska lawmakers return to the State Capitol in Lincoln, Nebraska, for the opening of the 2012 legislative session on Wednesday Jan. 4, 2012.
People walk the halls on Feb. 17, 2015 at the Nebraska State Capitol in Lincoln, Nebraska.
