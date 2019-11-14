LINCOLN — State Sen. Tony Vargas of Omaha has announced that he will seek reelection to Omaha's District 7 seat in the Nebraska Legislature.
Vargas, a 35-year-old consultant for nonprofit groups, was first elected to the Legislature in 2016.
A registered Democrat and a former member of the Omaha school board, he has served on the Legislature's budget-crafting Appropriations Committee.
Sign up for World-Herald news alerts
Be the first to know when news happens. Get the latest breaking headlines sent straight to your inbox.
“I have been honored to represent our diverse neighborhoods these past few years and look forward to continuing to fight for opportunity and equality for all Nebraskans,” Vargas said in a press release.
Most recently in the Legislature, Vargas introduced bills to lower occupation taxes on cellphone charges, limit the use of solitary confinement in state prisons, increase data used in long-term state budgeting, and increase taxes on millionaires.
1 of 50
Nebraska has 49 state senators in the Legislature. Click through to find your state senator and others.
Paul covers state government and affiliated issues. He specializes in tax and transportation issues, following the governor and the state prison system. Follow him on Twitter @PaulHammelOWH. Phone: 402-473-9584.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.