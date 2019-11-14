LINCOLN — State Sen. Tony Vargas of Omaha has announced that he will seek reelection to Omaha's District 7 seat in the Nebraska Legislature.

Vargas, a 35-year-old consultant for nonprofit groups, was first elected to the Legislature in 2016.

A registered Democrat and a former member of the Omaha school board, he has served on the Legislature's budget-crafting Appropriations Committee.

“I have been honored to represent our diverse neighborhoods these past few years and look forward to continuing to fight for opportunity and equality for all Nebraskans,” Vargas said in a press release.

Most recently in the Legislature, Vargas introduced bills to lower occupation taxes on cellphone charges, limit the use of solitary confinement in state prisons, increase data used in long-term state budgeting, and increase taxes on millionaires.

