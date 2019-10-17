LINCOLN — A leader in pushing tax reform proposals in Nebraska, State Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn announced Thursday that she will seek reelection to the State Legislature.

“I’m asking voters for a second term to continue delivering tax relief and driving tax reform, improving education for our children and increasing government accountability and transparency,” said Linehan, a 64-year-old Republican.

Linehan, a former top aide to Sen. Chuck Hagel as well as Secretary of State Colin Powell, chairs the powerful Revenue Committee, which crafts state tax policy. She represents District 39, which includes the communities of Valley and Waterloo, as well as portions of Omaha west of 180th Street.

During this year’s legislative session, the senator won passage of a bill that requires a special public hearing if a school district or other taxing entity plans to take advantage of higher property valuations.

She also introduced the amendment that led to a $25 million increase in the state property tax credit program.

This summer, Linehan led a series of Revenue Committee meetings in hopes of amending a property tax relief bill that failed to advance this spring. The proposal calls for eliminating a number of sales tax exemptions and adding new taxes on services to lower local property taxes or state sales taxes.

