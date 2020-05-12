LINCOLN — The social distancing restrictions that curbed travel in Nebraska apparently cleared the roads for extreme speeders.

Nebraska State Patrol Superintendent John Bolduc said Tuesday that troopers have cited 177 drivers for going more than 100 miles per hour since the restrictions began. He said that represents a "substantial increase" over pre-pandemic levels.

Speaking at Gov. Pete Ricketts' daily coronavirus briefing, Bolduc attributed the spike to the state's directed health measures, which discouraged travel and encouraged people to stay home. Traffic counts have dropped since Ricketts imposed the first measure on March 19. 

"I think the opportunity is there and some folks are taking advantage of it," Bolduc said, while warning that "it's not safe to travel at those speeds on our Interstates."

He said people should not think they can get away with extreme speeding just because of the pandemic. But he did say that troopers have been advised to use discretion in handling situations to reduce their potential exposure to the virus.

So far, no troopers have tested positive for coronavirus, although a few have had to self-isolate after arresting people who claimed to be infected. Testing showed that neither the troopers nor the people they arrested had the virus.  

Along with normal duties like stopping speeders, troopers have been helping with the state's response to the coronavirus, Bolduc said. They have provided security at a number of mobile testing sites around the state, often working at sites where Nebraska National Guard members are helping with the testing.

They also have transported samples from those testing sites to the public health laboratory in Lincoln. Bolduc said the patrol took on the latter task at the request of the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency. 

Bolduc compared the patrol's efforts in this crisis to their work during last year's severe weather and floods. 

"You just adapt and you solve the problems that come at you," he said. 

The briefing comes one day after Nebraska recorded its 100th virus-related death. More than half of the deaths have been among residents of nursing homes. 

____________________________________________________________

Photos: Our best staff photos of May 2020

martha.stoddard@owh.com, 402-473-9583,

twitter.com/stoddardOWH

Tags

Martha Stoddard keeps legislators honest from The World-Herald's Lincoln bureau, where she covers news from the State Capitol. Follow her on Twitter @StoddardOWH. Phone: 402-473-9583.

Alia Conley covers breaking news, crime, crime trends, the Omaha Police Department and initial court hearings. Follow her on Twitter @aliaconleyOWH. Phone: 402-444-1068.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email