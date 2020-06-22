LINCOLN — A software problem that had halted applications last week for an aid program for livestock producers hurt by coronavirus-related problems has been fixed.
Applications for Small Business Stabilization Grants for livestock producers were "paused" one day after they began on June 15 because of a software problem that had mistakenly disqualified "a significant number" of qualified applicants for the $12,000-per-producer grants, according to state officials.
The problem was fixed, and applications resumed Monday morning for the first-come, first-served grants, according to Kate Ellingson of the Nebraska Department of Economic Development.
Because of the glitch, the application deadline has been extended to July 1 at 5 p.m., Ellingson said.
Rancher Mart McNutt, 64, became trail boss when he was 18. He said his sons might not want to continue the tradition of the old-fashioned cattle drive when they take over the ranch. “It kind of looks like when I quit, it will be the end of it,” McNutt said.
Gentry Barner of North Platte helps to transfer several hundred yearling steers onto Nebraska Highway 92. The drive follows the highway for the first few miles, forcing motorists to inch their way through the pack of steers.
Meka Melvin and Mart McNutt work the cattle drive in the early morning hours.
The McNutts start their three-day cattle drive near the crack of dawn.
The McNutts' cattle drive starts at 5 a.m. so that most of the day's work is done before it gets too hot.
Meka Melvin of Tryon, Trent Schaffer of Raymond and Mart McNutt of Sutherland, the rancher who owns the cattle, work the route. The McNutt family has made the cattle drive a tradition for 50 years.
Hundreds of steers are driven to summer pasture — a three-day journey the old-fashioned way.
Steers traverse the Nebraska Sand Hills on their way to summer pasture.
Diane Johnson of Raymond, Nebraska, helps out on the McNutt family's cattle drive in McPherson County. Her daughter married Craig McNutt a year ago.
Meka Melvin, a neighbor of the McNutts, help them on their cattle drive. Melvin teaches and coaches at McPherson County School but works at area ranches in the summer.
Hundreds of yearling steers feed in a pasture during a 30-minute break on the McNutt family's three-day cattle drive.
Craig McNutt of Tryon, Nebraska; Taylor Puttergill of Hershey, Nebraska, and Gentry Barner of North Platte, Nebraska, help drive cattle.
Trent Schaffer wears his 2014 Interstates Rodeo Association team roping belt buckle.
Trent Schaffer of Raymond, Nebraska, was one of two riders recruited by the McNutt family of McPherson County to fill out the crew for the spring cattle drive.
Craig McNutt Gentry Barner and Tayler Puttergill help move hundreds of yearling steers.
Meka Melvin, the McNutts' neighbor, helps keep the cattle moving.
Taylor Puttergill rancher Mart McNutt and Puttergill's border collie Otis direct the cattle as a vehicle maneuvers through the drive.
Mart McNutt, center, drives his herd of steer to summer pasture with help from his sons Craig, left, and Wayne, right.
Taylor Puttergill, the McNutts' neighbor, helps them out on their cattle drive.
Trent Schaffer takes a breather on the three-day cattle drive.
Trent Schaffer drives the steers along Diamond Bar Road.
Hundreds of steers on their way to summer pasture in the Nebraska Sand Hills.
Driving the cattle on horseback, though more time-consuming, can be cheaper than transporting them on semitrailers.
Trent Schaffer and Wayne McNutt help keep the cattle moving.
Gentry Barner tracks down a wayward steer.
A lone steer trots along Nebraska Highway 92 on the McNutts' three-day cattle drive.
Rancher Mart McNutt and his neighbor's dog Otis work a three-day cattle drive.
Nebraska Highway 92 fills with the huge herd on its three-day drive to summer grass.
The line of steers can stretch for several miles during the three-day trek in the Sand Hills.
Paul covers state government and affiliated issues. He specializes in tax and transportation issues, following the governor and the state prison system. Follow him on Twitter @PaulHammelOWH. Phone: 402-473-9584.
