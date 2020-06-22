LINCOLN — A software problem that had halted applications last week for an aid program for livestock producers hurt by coronavirus-related problems has been fixed.

Applications for Small Business Stabilization Grants for livestock producers were "paused" one day after they began on June 15 because of a software problem that had mistakenly disqualified "a significant number" of qualified applicants for the $12,000-per-producer grants, according to state officials.

The problem was fixed, and applications resumed Monday morning for the first-come, first-served grants, according to Kate Ellingson of the Nebraska Department of Economic Development.

Because of the glitch, the application deadline has been extended to July 1 at 5 p.m., Ellingson said.

For more information, access the website getnebraskagrowing.nebraska.gov

Photos: A three-day, 45-mile cattle drive in the Nebraska Sand Hills

1 of 29

paul.hammel@owh.com, 402-473-9584, 

twitter.com/paulhammelowh

Tags

Reporter - Regional/state issues

Paul covers state government and affiliated issues. He specializes in tax and transportation issues, following the governor and the state prison system. Follow him on Twitter @PaulHammelOWH. Phone: 402-473-9584.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email