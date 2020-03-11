LINCOLN — The State Fair board has called in the Nebraska State Patrol and Attorney General’s Office after “suspicious activity” was discovered during an internal review of the fair’s finances.
Beth Smith, who chairs the State Fair board, said Wednesday that a forensic investigation firm has also been hired to look into the fair’s banking and financial transactions.
“This is going to take a bit of time,” Smith said. “We will release more information to the public when the investigation is completed.”
The fair’s financial director described the situation as “the verge of bankruptcy” in November and criticized the decisions of the fair’s executive director, Lori Cox. But last month, Cox said the
operation is on the rebound.
Smith said Wednesday that the Fair Board still “feels positive” about the future and “new safeguards” that have been implemented.
She added that the investigation will have no negative impact on preparations for the 2020 Nebraska State Fair.
