LINCOLN — Nebraska's prison system has done an "exceptional job" of keeping inmates and employees healthy, state Corrections Director Scott Frakes said Friday.

He said system has relied on prevention, isolation and sanitation, and it appears to be working.

One employee at the Nebraska State Penitentiary has tested positive for coronavirus. That person has been isolating at home for 15 days, and no other cases have showed up among staff or inmates, he said. 

"We have done an exceptional job of keeping COVID-19 out of our prisons," Frakes said.

He joined Gov. Pete Ricketts for the governor's daily coronavirus update, after a number of questions and concerns had been raised about how the overcrowded prison system was dealing with the outbreak of the potentially deadly virus.

Frakes said there are no plans to make the prison emergency pandemic plan public. He said release of the plan could cause misunderstanding and anger among inmates. He also said officials have to be careful to provide consistent information as they implement different steps in the plan. 

One recent step has been to provide face masks to inmates. He said inmates living in open, barracks-style areas have been told to wear the masks anytime they are not on or in their beds.

The briefing came as 635 Nebraskans tested positive for coronavirus and 15 have died from the disease, according to the noon report from the Department of Health and Human Services. The total includes 116 cases in Hall County, where a virus hotspot has emerged in Grand Island. The county has half as many cases as Douglas County.

paul.hammel@owh.com, 402-473-9584, 

twitter.com/paulhammelowh

