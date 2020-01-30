LINCOLN — A leading Nebraska business group broke new ground Thursday by taking a stand against workplace discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity.

The Nebraska Chamber of Commerce and Industry adopted the policy change to align itself with Blueprint Nebraska, a statewide strategic economic development plan released last fall, officials said. 

"When we said we're all in on Blueprint Nebraska, we meant it," said Bryan Slone, the chamber president. "Our board of directors unanimously adopted a set of forward-thinking policies to help our organization adopt, engage and execute on the plan however we can be helpful."

The change brings the state chamber in line with the Omaha and Lincoln chambers, both of which have pushed for anti-discrimination legislation in past years.

State Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks of Lincoln, who introduced the most recent bill, said she was pleased and happy with the state chamber's policy change. She said it fits with the chamber's emphasis on Nebraska's worker shortage. 

"I cannot thank the chamber enough for their forward thinking and willingness to embrace all people," she said. "I'm grateful beyond measure."

Her proposal, Legislative Bill 627, stalled last year when backers fell short on an attempt to force a vote on the measure.

Under a policy of Speaker of the Legislature Jim Scheer of Norfolk, Pansing Brooks would have to find 33 votes before the bill could be debated again. That's the number needed for a filibuster-ending cloture motion. 

LB 627 would give lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender workers the same protection against job discrimination that current law provides for people based on race, color, religion, sex, disability, marital status and national origin.

The bill is similar to Omaha's anti-discrimination ordinance and to legislation debated repeatedly over the past six years.

Sen. Adam Morfeld of Lincoln, who introduced anti-discrimination legislation previously, tweeted the chamber's new policy was "a big day for equality and demonstrating that Nebraska is open for business to ALL!"

Opponents of the bill argued that it was unnecessary and would limit employers' ability to exercise deeply held beliefs. Some questioned claims that the lack of job protection for sexual orientation and gender identity has caused many people to leave Nebraska. 

