A staff member at the Nebraska State Penitentiary has tested positive for COVID-19, officials said Saturday.

The staff member is the first employee to test positive, and no inmates have been diagnosed with the disease, the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said in a press release.

The individual has been self-isolating at home for the past 10 days. The case was reported to the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department, the Department of Corrections said.

Staff members started wearing masks within all state prison facilities and buildings, including the Central Office, on Friday. They are also screened for potential exposure before entering the facilities.