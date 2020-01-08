Nebraskans can report suspicious drone activity to an intelligence-gathering center run by the Nebraska State Patrol. 

The Nebraska Information Analysis Center is collecting and compiling reports of groups of drones flying together. 

Sightings of mysterious packs of drones flying at night in eastern Colorado and western Nebraska have puzzled observers, law enforcement and officials from the Federal Aviation Administration.

It's still unclear what the drones are doing and who's flying them, but witnesses have reported drones large in size, often flying in grid-like formations, since mid-December. 

And social media has exploded since with photos, videos and more reports of drone sightings moving eastward across Nebraska, although it's difficult to tell whether they're linked to the drones seen in rural Colorado and Nebraska. 

As the investigation continues — a task force of federal, state and local officials met Monday — the Nebraska State Patrol is encouraging people to report detailed, credible sightings of four or more drones to the Nebraska Information Analysis Center, which reviews crime- and terrorism-related intelligence. 

Four or more is the magic number, said Cody Thomas, a spokesman for the State Patrol. The lights in the night sky some people may be seeing could be planes, satellites, stars or individual hobby drones. 

Reports can be submitted to sars.nebraska.gov or call the NIAC at (402) 479-4049. 

Witnesses should include as much detailed information as possible: the location of the drones, the general direction they're traveling in, estimated size, flight pattern, how long they were in the air and whether any potential command centers are nearby, like a van or trailer. 

eduffy@owh.com, 402-444-1210,

twitter.com/eduff88

Reporter - Education

Erin is an enterprise reporter for the World-Herald. Previously, Erin covered education.

