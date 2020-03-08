20200307_new_coronaperson_pic_cm006

A woman in an isolation pod is taken from an ambulance to the Nebraska Medicine Biocontainment unit on Friday. The 36-year-old woman is being treated for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

Special Olympics Nebraska has canceled several events this month and urged groups to suspend practices and gatherings after people who attended one of the organization's events may have been exposed to the novel coronavirus.

On Saturday, state officials said basketball players, coaches and team staffers who participated in the Special Olympics event at the Fremont Family YMCA on Saturday, Feb. 29, have been asked to self-quarantine due to the possible exposure. 

A 36-year-old woman who is being treated in the Nebraska Biocontainment Unit in Omaha for COVID-19 participated in the event, officials said.

COVID-19 is the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

Spectators of the Special Olympics events and other people who were in the Fremont Y that same day are at much lower risk than the direct participants, officials said. People who didn't participate in the events can self-monitor and contact a local health department or their health care provider if they develop symptoms.

On its website, the Special Olympics said the events were being canceled "to continue to keep the health and safety of the athletes of Special Olympics Nebraska our top priority."

The events are:

• University of Nebraska-Lincoln Track and Field clinic on March 8

• UNL Unified Recreational Basketball game on March 10 and 17

• Q Street Classic basketball game on March 13

• Level A Swimming on March 14

• East Region Aquatics on March 21

• East Central Region Aquatics on March 21

In addition to the events, Special Olympics is recommending that all delegations in the East and East Central regions suspend practices, gatherings and competitions until further notice. 

The East Region has 13 counties, including Douglas, Sarpy, Cass, Washington and Dodge. The East Central Region has 28 counties, including Lancaster, Saunders, Otoe and Saline. 

