...UNHEALTHY TO HAZARDOUS AIR QUALITY WILL LINGER UNTIL 9 AM ON
SUNDAY...
UNHEALTHY TO HAZARDOUS AIR QUALITY HAS DEVELOPED OVER MUCH OF
EASTERN NEBRASKA AND SOUTHWEST IOWA EARLY THIS MORNING, AND THESE
CONDITIONS WILL LIKELY LINGER UNTIL AROUND 9 AM. THE POOR AIR
QUALITY IS THE RESULT OF LINGERING SMOKE FROM SATURDAY EVENING
FIREWORKS ACTIVITY WHICH HAS BECOME TRAPPED NEAR THE GROUND BY A
TEMPERATURE INVERSION AND STAGNANT AIR FLOW PATTERN. CONDITIONS
ARE EXPECTED TO IMPROVE AFTER 9 AM AS INCREASED ATMOSPHERIC MIXING
ALLOWS FOR THE DISPERSION OF THE SMOKE.
THOSE WITH RESPIRATORY CONCERNS SHOULD AVOID OUTDOOR EXPOSURE
UNTIL CONDITIONS IMPROVE LATER THIS MORNING.
LINCOLN — A long-running spat between History Nebraska and its fundraising foundation has prompted an unusual move — the creation of a totally new, second foundation by the state historical society.
Whether having two foundations devoted to the state’s top history organization will create confusion among donors, or increase or decrease gifts, remains to be seen.
But those are major questions for an agency that relies on donations and sales of memberships and merchandise to cover half its annual $8 million budget, especially when the COVID-19 pandemic has shot a hole in its budget with the closing of the Nebraska History Museum and other History Nebraska sites.
The head of the History Nebraska Board of Trustees, the agency’s governing body, said that the new History Nebraska Foundation will be formed by the trustees, will be more responsive to the goals of the history agency and will devote 100% of its funds to that effort.
“In the relationship with all organizations, there comes a time when you both have different visions for your future,” said Lance Bristol, a retired school principal from Ansley who serves as president of the Board of Trustees.
The current foundation, the 78-year-old Nebraska State Historical Society Foundation, is a separate, private 501(c)(3) that devotes 75% of its income to History Nebraska and appoints its own board members. Officials there say the donations designed for History Nebraska will continue to flow to the agency, but that the foundation is also launching a new push to gather donations for local historical societies.
“They think they can form a new foundation and get all kinds of money. We’ll see how that works out,” said Jim Hewitt, a retired Lincoln attorney and the current chairman of the Historical Society Foundation.
The creation of a new, competing foundation comes amid months of acrimony and disputes over the use of donated money and the direction of History Nebraska, pitting the current foundation against the executive director and CEO of History Nebraska, Trevor Jones. There also have been complaints from longtime employees about micromanagement of their jobs, low morale and less attention to staples of the history agency — like its reference room and the Nebraska History Museum — in a rush to digitize records.
“This guy has been a real disaster for history in Nebraska, not History Nebraska, history in Nebraska,” Hewitt said.
Over the past year, the original foundation has asked Jones for more details on how he’s spending foundation monies and just recently had rejected History Nebraska’s proposal for how to use a $1 million-plus gift for a permanent exhibit on agriculture because it was too focused on food and not farming.
Jones, in an interview Wednesday, deferred questions about the new foundation to the Board of Trustees, saying it was their decision. He questioned how Hewitt would know if there was a “disaster” at History Nebraska.
“We’re serving more Nebraskans, we’re serving way more people online than we ever did, and we have (new) partnerships with organizations across the state, and won awards from the City of Lincoln and national awards; I don’t know how else I could judge success,” Jones said. “Our mission is to serve the people of Nebraska, and we’re clearly meeting that goal.”
Three members of the History Nebraska board say Jones has been an outstanding leader who’s enacted much-needed changes at the agency, while upping revenue and visitation. Most of the gripes, they say, are because people hate change. They maintain that if History Nebraska is to complete an ambitious goal amid state budget challenges to digitize a million items in its collections in the next two years — a push that might cost $10 million — it will need a foundation that’s fully behind that.
One big difference in the new foundation is that its board members will be appointed by the History Nebraska Board of Trustees, who oversee the agency.
“We can request their help, but we can’t demand it,” Eileen Wirth, who serves on the Board of Trustees, said of the current foundation. Wirth is a retired Creighton University professor and former journalist. “They don’t have to say ‘yes.’ They’re a separate organization, we respect that.”
The current foundation, which was formed in 1942, has $17 million in assets and just completed a nearly $2 million campaign to raise funds to renovate the visitors center at Chimney Rock. It provided $1.3 million and $2.3 million, respectively, over the past two years to History Nebraska, but also granted $15,000 during the period to one outside group, the Hall County Historical Society, per its bylaws that allow up to 25% of its income for local historical organizations.
The current foundation will continue to forward money from designated gifts it now holds, but going forward, the new History Nebraska Foundation will take over primary fundraising responsibility for new agency projects.
The formation of a second fundraising foundation is the culmination of several clashes over the past year.
Jones waved off the foundation’s request for more details about spending of gifts, and the foundation refused to sign a memorandum of agreement presented by the History Nebraska board. The dispute prompted the current foundation to discuss cutting the percentage of funds it devotes to History Nebraska, and to stop attending meetings of the History Nebraska trustees.
The trustees’ response was to create the new foundation, which was publicly announced last week but had been incorporated in December after reportedly being discussed for three years.
Jones has been a change agent during his six years on the job, changing the name of the organization to History Nebraska to appeal to a younger demographic and aggressively pushing to digitize historical documents and photographs at an agency that still uses a card catalog in its reference room.
When History Nebraska reopens its facilities this week, the reference room — whose archives have been the source for research papers, books and TV documentaries — will be open one day a week, by appointment only. Previously, it was open four days a week, with workers present to aid searches for information.
A major complaint from some employees is a management system adopted by Jones called the Entrepreneurial Operating System, which provides specific goals, such as how many books to file or documents to digitize, that are measured every 90 days. Workers say the system is micromanagement at its worst, and is better suited for “selling widgets” than measuring service to the public.
History Nebraska is the only state agency that requires performance reviews more than once a year, and uses a motto — “fire fast, hire slow” — that strikes “panic” in workers, according to Justin Hubly, the executive director of the Nebraska Association of Public Employees, which represents state employees.
Hubly said he’s fielded at least 10 complaints about mistreatment by management at History Nebraska over the past year, which is a lot for an agency that has about 50 workers represented by the union.
“He seems to want to push out some of the more tenured staff for a younger, do-what-I-tell-you group,” he said.
But Jones, as well as the Board of Trustees members interviewed, said there is nothing wrong with setting clear goals and holding employees accountable.
“If you work for us, you know exactly what we expect of you,” he said. While the EOS program may be designed for business entrepreneurs, Jones said that there are many “products” that are sold by History Nebraska, and the EOS focuses on how best to serve customers. The reviews every 90 days also allow a quick “pivot” in operations, which he said was important during the pandemic.
While membership is down about 16% to 1,678 since Jones arrived, use of the History Nebraska website is up 156% since the name change in 2018. Visitation to historic sites has risen 13% over the past six years, and revenue from sales at gift shops — before the COVID-19 pandemic — is up 55% over the past four years, Jones said. The agency had built up a cash reserve of nearly $1 million.
“We’re a lucky organization,” Jones said. There are projections that 10% to 30% of museums will close because of the impact of the pandemic, he said.
Reducing hours at the reference room, Jones said, allows workers to devote more time to digitizing records, to get collections online, which is a top priority. The agency recently hired its first digital archivist.
“Our goal is to make it so people don’t have to come in,” Jones said. Today, researchers want to do their work on a computer, rather than make a drive to Lincoln, he said. “Their first question is where can I find that online?”
While some workers are privately hoping that Jones finds a new job, members of the Board of Trustees — which hires the director — say they couldn’t be happier with his leadership.
“I think you would find it hard to find another executive director around the country who’s done as good a job as Trevor in the six years he’s been here,” Bristol said. “He’s a man on the rise.”
