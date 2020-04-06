The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services has issued a health advisory for the southeast corner of the state because of smoke from agricultural fires in Kansas and Oklahoma.

A moderate health impact is possible into Tuesday morning, state health officials said. Potentially affected are Omaha and Lincoln, according to the state.

People with respiratory and other health conditions that make them sensitive to smoke and lung irritation should consider limiting outdoor exercise, the state said.

Staying indoors is a good way of countering the risk.

Southerly winds are pushing smoke from field fires into Nebraska. The National Weather Service forecasts that by midday Tuesday, winds will shift to the west and north. That should last, with some exceptions, into Thursday, the weather service said.

Nancy Gaarder

