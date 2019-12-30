Glenn Shaw and daughter, Samantha Shaw

Lottery winner Glenn Shaw of Omaha, with his daughter, Samantha, said he has played the same Pick 5 lottery numbers for 15 years. They finally paid off for him, to the tune of $226,000.

 NEBRASKA LOTTERY

Glenn Shaw of Omaha has been playing the same Nebraska Lottery Pick 5 numbers for 15 years.

This month, they finally paid off, to the tune of $226,000.

As usual, Shaw bought a ticket for the Dec. 10 drawing, at a BP station on South 24th Street not far from his home, he told lottery officials. As usual, he played his favorite numbers: 09, 17, 20, 21 and 37.

And as usual, he watched the news for the numbers. He could hardly believe it when he heard them.

“I was freaking out,” he told lottery officials when he claimed the prize.

Shaw said he plans to use some of the winnings to pay off the mortgage on his house. In winning the game’s largest prize, he beat odds of 1 in 501,942.

James Brady of Lincoln also has been playing the same set of Pick 5 for years — so long, he told Lottery officials, he doesn’t even remember why he started playing them.

Sign up for World-Herald news alerts

Be the first to know when news happens. Get the latest breaking headlines sent straight to your inbox.

James Brady

Lottery winner James Brady of Lincoln said he may use his "lucky numbers" again, when he buys Powerball tickets.

Brady won $37,000, stopping by Lottery headquarters Monday to claim half of a $74,000 Pick 5 jackpot in last Friday’s game. The numbers he played were 08, 10, 15, 19, 29.

“I just felt like they would get lucky,” he told lottery officials, according to a press release. “I couldn’t believe it.”

Brady said he has no special plans for his winnings, except paying off debts and putting some into savings.

And maybe buying more lottery tickets to play his numbers.

“I play Powerball,” Brady said. “Maybe I’ll get lucky on that one.”

The other winning ticket was sold at a BP station on Highway 92, in Weston, just west of Wahoo. That ticket hasn’t yet been redeemed, said Neil Watson, a Nebraska Lottery spokesman.

Watson said another winning Pick 5 ticket, worth $60,000, was sold in Wausa for the Nov. 16 drawing but hasn’t yet been claimed.

Also, a $50,000 winning ticket for last Saturday’s Powerball drawing was sold in Omaha, at the Hy-Vee Supermarket at 8809 West Center Road.

The Omaha ticket matched three white numbers plus the red one, according to the Powerball website. The winning white numbers in that drawing were: 20, 23, 39, 59, 60, with a red Powerball of 18.

Check out nearly 100 stunning photos of Nebraska

Check out some of the most beautiful images of Nebraska. 

1 of 90