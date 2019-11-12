A South Dakota man died Sunday following a three-vehicle collision on Interstate 80 just west of Grand Island.

Dean M. Wynia, 58, of Hot Springs was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were dispatched to the scene at 4:15 p.m.

Hall County deputies were assisted by the State Patrol. The Grand Island Fire Department and the Doniphan Volunteer Fire Department also responded.

Sign up for World-Herald news alerts

Be the first to know when news happens. Get the latest breaking headlines sent straight to your inbox.

Sign up for The World-Herald's afternoon updates

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription