A South Dakota man died Sunday following a three-vehicle collision on Interstate 80 just west of Grand Island.
Dean M. Wynia, 58, of Hot Springs was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were dispatched to the scene at 4:15 p.m.
Hall County deputies were assisted by the State Patrol. The Grand Island Fire Department and the Doniphan Volunteer Fire Department also responded.
Sign up for World-Herald news alerts
Be the first to know when news happens. Get the latest breaking headlines sent straight to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.