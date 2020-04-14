We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

LINCOLN — You may soon be able to order a side of toilet paper with that Big Mac and fries.

On Tuesday, Gov. Pete Ricketts announced a relaxing of rules that will allow restaurants in Nebraska to sell products like milk, bread, cereal and eggs, as well as paper towels and toilet paper, directly to consumers.

Zoe Olson of the Nebraska Restaurant Association said that the change will give struggling restaurants a "new revenue stream" to stay open and keep employees from being laid off, as well as another outlet for consumers to buy products that are in short supply.

"We are pleased that this temporary retail service has been allowed," Olson said.

She said that a projected 6% of all restaurants will close permanently due to the coronavirus outbreak. So any way to increase sales is welcome, Olson said.

She said the change could really make a difference in rural communities that may have a local tavern but no local grocery store.

Tuesday was Takeout Tuesday, as declared by Gov. Pete Ricketts, and the governor said he's been trying to help eateries stay open by buying takeout lunches at downtown Lincoln restaurants.