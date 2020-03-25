Someone in Lincoln purchased a $1 million Mega Millions lottery ticket for this week's March 24 drawing, which featured a jackpot estimated at $101 million.  

The ticket was purchased at Schmick's Market, 1340 West O St., according to a Nebraska Lottery press release. It matched the five white numbers (02, 08, 16, 18, 31) but not the golden Mega Ball (14). Two other $1 million winning tickets were also sold, one each in Georgia and Texas.

No one matched all six numbers, so the jackpot will roll over to an estimated $107 million (or $83 million for the cash option) for Friday's drawing.

It is the sixth time a $1 million Mega Millions ticket has been sold in Nebraska since the game was added in March 2010, the release said. The winners beat odds of 1 in 12,607,306.

Although many businesses across the state have been closed because of the coronavirus pandemic, most of the largest sellers of lottery tickets — typically, supermarkets and convenience stores — remain open.

Neil Watson, a Nebraska Lottery spokesman, said regional lottery claim centers in Grand Island, Norfolk, North Platte and Scottsbluff are closed until further notice because of the outbreak. But Nebraska Lottery headquarters in Lincoln and the Omaha claim center in the Nebraska State Office Building at 1313 Farnam St. remain open.

He advised calling the lottery office first at 402-471-6100 before stopping in because hours have changed. Prizes up to $19,999 may be claimed by mail. For details, visit nelottery.com.

Other big ticket winners in the past month include:

* Shane Saxen, 31, of Correctionville, Iowa, (near Sioux City) who won $1 million in the Feb. 29 Powerball drawing.

* Michael Tomlinson of Grand Island, winner of a silver 2020 Ford F-150 XLT 4x4 SuperCrew Flex Fuel truck in the $2 Truck$ & Buck$ Scratch game.

* Pamela Polenske of Randolph, who also won a silver 2020 Ford F-150 XLT 4x4 in the same game.

* John Anderson of Battle Creek, who won $60,000 in the March 4 Nebraska Pick 5 drawing.

* Raymond Aschoff of Omaha, who won $47,009 in the Feb. 27 Nebraska Pick 5 drawing.

