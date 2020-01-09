Up to an inch of snow could fall Friday in Omaha, complicating the afternoon commute.
A storm rolling out of Colorado is expected to stay south of the Interstate 80 corridor, said Katie Gross, a meteorologist of the National Weather Service office in Valley. The Kansas City area likely will see 4 to 5 inches of snow, with about 2 inches falling in the southeast corner of Nebraska and into southwest Iowa.
"It really doesn't look too terrible (for Omaha)," Gross said. "The latest data indicates maybe an inch or a dusting of snow in Omaha. That snow could fall during the Friday evening commute, and it doesn't take much to make that more difficult."
The high temperature in Omaha on Friday is expected to be 29 degrees, Gross said. Northeast Nebraska will be in the teens.
Another chance for snow arrives Sunday, when a front arrives from the Pacific Northwest. It's expected to hit north of I-80.
"We maybe will get around inch," Gross said of that front. "It's still a way off."
Now is the time to plan ahead Friday evening commuters! While the snow may be light tomorrow, it doesn't take an inch to cause a messy commute. Especially on a late Friday afternoon, when traffic accident rates typically peak. pic.twitter.com/aSvYtTi0A2
