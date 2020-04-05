The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department has issued a health advisory because of smoke from agricultural and prescribed burning in Kansas.

Gary Bergstrom, air quality supervisor at the Health Department, said smoke on Monday is expected to reach levels that are unhealthy for children, older adults and those with heart disease, asthma, lung disease or other respiratory conditions.

People who are at risk should limit their strenuous physical activity when outdoors, he said.

Southerly winds are pushing smoke from numerous field fires and prescribed burns into Nebraska, he said.

Bergstrom said the smoke can cause asthma attacks, worsen chronic bronchitis and emphysema, and cause chest pain in some people with heart disease.

Staying indoors is a good way of countering the risk, he said.

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Email: nancy.gaarder@owh.com

