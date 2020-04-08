We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

LINCOLN — Gov. Pete Ricketts and an authority on pandemics said Wednesday that they hope that some coronavirus restrictions might be able to be eased after the end of the month.

But if that happens, restrictions will be eased gradually, the governor, such as expanding the prohibition on social gatherings from no more than 10, to no more than 20 or 25.

They were asked to comment after Bloomberg News quoted a confidant of President Trump on Tuesday night as saying that, based on infection data, "parts of Nebraska, Iowa and Wisconsin" were likely areas that could gradually reopen first.

However, Stephen Moore, a conservative economist, cautioned that it would be "catastrophic," both politically and economically, to reopen the economy too soon.

When asked about the report, Dr. Ali Khan, dean of the public health college at the University of Nebraska Medical Center, said that it would be "slightly premature" to agree with such a prediction because coronavirus cases, as well as virus-related deaths, have yet to peak in Nebraska.

But, Khan added, "I believe the overall sentiment that some parts of America, such as Nebraska, could be the vanguards for loosening social distancing is very likely."

That's because of the state's rural population, excellent health care and travel patterns, he said, as well as earlier steps by communities and elected leaders to stem the spread of the virus.

Luck, Khan said, might also be a factor because schools had an early spring break, which kept students out of classes and out of large groups.

The next few weeks will tell, said the doctor, who formerly worked for the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“If you want to open early, stay home now,” Khan said.

As of noon Wednesday, the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 climbed to 519 as 42 more cases were reported to health officials. The death toll now stands at 13.

The City of Lincoln reported its first death from the virus on Wednesday, as the cases in Lancaster County rose to 39.

Hall County remains a hot spot with 69 cases reported.

That would mean that the central Nebraska county has one positive case per every 880 residents. That compares with one case per 2,968 residents in Douglas County, which has the most cases overall, 181.