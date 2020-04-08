LINCOLN — It's probably "slightly premature" to say that Nebraska might be among the first states to see coronavirus restrictions lifted, but it's certainly possible, said a leading authority on pandemics in the state.

On Tuesday night, Bloomberg News quoted a confidant of President Trump as saying that, based on infection data, "parts of Nebraska, Iowa and Wisconsin" would likely be able to gradually reopen.

However, Stephen Moore, a conservative economist, cautioned that it was be "catastrophic," both politically and economically, to reopen the economy too soon.

When asked about the report, Dr. Ali Khan, dean of the public health college at the University of Nebraska Medical Center, said that it's premature to make such a prediction because coronavirus cases, as well as virus-related deaths, have yet to peak in Nebraska. 

But, Khan added, "I believe the overall sentiment that some parts of America, such as Nebraska, could be the vanguards for loosening social distancing is very likely."

That's because of the state's rural population, excellent health care and travel patterns, he said, as well as earlier steps by communities and elected leaders to stem the spread of the virus.

Luck, Khan said, might also be a factor because schools had an early spring break, which kept students out of classes and out of large groups. 

The next few weeks will tell, said the doctor, who formerly worked for the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“If you want to open early, stay home now,” Khan said.

As of noon Wednesday, the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 climbed to 519 as 42 more cases were reported to health officials. The death toll now stands at 13. 

Gov. Pete Ricketts will give his daily briefing on the coronavirus outbreak at 2 p.m. On Tuesday, he said that the state might see some restrictions relaxed in May, but they would be gradually relaxed.

The City of Lincoln reported its first death from the virus on Wednesday, as the cases in Lancaster County rose to 39.

Hall County remains a hot spot with 69 cases reported.

That would mean that the central Nebraska county has one positive case per every 880 residents. That compares with one case per 2,968 residents in Douglas County, which has the most cases overall, 181.

