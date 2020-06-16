Visitors to six state recreation areas on July 4 can celebrate the holiday by lighting off fireworks, but those who do should be extra careful, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission said.
Dry conditions exist across the state, and guests should also follow recommended social distancing, gathering size and hygiene recommendations to help avoid the spread of the coronavirus, the commission said.
The areas that will allow fireworks from 8 a.m. until midnight on July 4 are Branched Oak (Liebers Point only), Fort Kearny, Memphis, Fremont Lakes, Pawnee and Wagon Train.
Signs at recreation areas will point the way to designated fireworks sites, and boundaries will be clearly marked.
Only fireworks approved for sale in Nebraska by the state fire marshal are permitted, and visitors must pick up expended fireworks and deposit them in appropriate containers. Children must be supervised when discharging fireworks, the commission said.
1 of 9
Fireworks light up the downtown skyline on New Year's Eve in Omaha.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.