The location of the National Weather Service’s flood briefing in Columbus has been moved, said Dave Pearson, hydrologist with the weather service.
The Columbus meeting will be at Columbus Middle School, 2200 26th St., at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 13. Other meetings are set for Feb. 27 in Norfolk, March 5 in Sidney, Iowa, and March 11 in Bellevue.
