Colleges in the Midlands for the most part have nixed school-related faculty and student travel to China for now.

Their restrictions heed U.S. State Department guidance this week, which stated: “Do not travel to China due to novel coronavirus first identified in Wuhan, China.” The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that people avoid all nonessential travel.

The University of Nebraska system cited a policy Tuesday afternoon that under these circumstances, students and faculty members must seek waivers or written permission to travel there.

Travel for classes, student exchanges, research and other university-related tasks are suspended, said Dr. Jeffrey Gold, chancellor of the University of Nebraska at Omaha and the NU Medical Center. UNO and UNMC will not stand in the way of personal travel, he said.

Creighton University has suspended all college-sponsored travel to China and Iowa State University has prohibited student and employee travel to China “until conditions are safe.”

Doane University said it has no students going to China this spring anyway, but that “recruitment travel” also has been postponed. A Doane spokesman said his school planned to send a recruiter in March to Doane’s partner schools, high school fairs and other recruitment events in China. That trip has been postponed.

Nebraska Wesleyan University in Lincoln, Concordia University in Seward and some other schools said they would not send people to China at this time.

