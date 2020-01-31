WASHINGTON — Midlands senators appear poised to vote against witnesses later Friday and wrap up President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial soon.
In a statement Friday morning, Sen. Deb Fischer, R-Neb., said conducting an impeachment investigation is the responsibility of the House, not the Senate.
“The House managers have presented 192 video clips containing testimony from 13 witnesses and submitted more than 28,000 pages of documents,” Fischer said. “All senators have before them the evidence the House used to pass their articles of impeachment. It is time to assess that evidence and vote on the articles.”
When Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, announced her opposition on Thursday, she also noted the Senate has been presented with extensive testimony from the witnesses who already appeared as part of the House impeachment inquiry.
“Let’s be clear: we’ve heard from witnesses and seen documents: 17 witnesses and 28,000+ documents during this entire process,” Ernst said in a statement to the World-Herald. “The House managers had one job: make the case for impeachment, and they’ve failed to do so.”
Following two days of question-and-answer sessions, the Senate is expected to vote Friday on whether to call new witnesses who did not testify in the House.
Democrats have argued that the case against the president is overwhelming but that anyone unconvinced of his guilt should support seeking additional information through documents and witnesses not included in the House inquiry.
They have focused in particular on former national security adviser John Bolton, whose pending book reportedly includes information about Trump tying U.S. military aid to Ukraine to investigations into former Vice President Joe Biden.
If all 47 senators on the Democratic side stick together, they will need four Republicans to cross the aisle and join them in seeking additional information.
Democrats know that it will be an uphill battle to get those votes, especially after Sen. Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn., announced late Thursday that he would not vote for witnesses.
Ernst might have seemed like a potential crossover, as an incumbent running for reelection in a purplish state.
But the first-term senator has been at the microphones with other Republicans this week defending the administration and accusing the Democrats of hypocrisy.
Democrats have suggested that failing to call additional witnesses such as Bolton would turn the trial into a “sham” and a “cover-up” and deny the president any exoneration, but Ernst rejected that framing in her Thursday statement.
“What the House managers have done is wasted time and taxpayer money only to give a long litany of reasons they dislike President Trump — and while the coastal elites might like it, it is not a reason to remove the president from office,” Ernst said. “At this point, all Democrats want to do is paralyze the Senate and the work we need to get done on behalf of hardworking folks across the country. I believe it’s time to get back to the people’s business.”
Sens. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, and Ben Sasse, R-Neb., have not said definitively whether they will support calling witnesses.
Sasse was a fierce critic of Trump in 2016 and told The World-Herald last year that there was “terrible stuff” in the rough transcript of Trump’s July 25 call with the Ukrainian president.
But at the same time, he criticized Democrats for what he described as a rush to impeachment.
Sign up for World-Herald news alerts
Be the first to know when news happens. Get the latest breaking headlines sent straight to your inbox.
Sasse has been declining interview requests on the matter, but his spokesman James Wegmann provided a written statement on Thursday.
“He thinks it’s incredibly cynical for the Democrats who previously claimed that their case was ‘urgent’ and ‘undeniable’ to now scramble for a long, drawn-out court fight over executive privilege, even though we’re just 10 months away from the next presidential election,” Wegmann said.
Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., one of the House impeachment managers, objected to the idea that calling witnesses would require a great deal of time.
During Thursday’s proceedings, Schiff suggested that the Senate could follow the model of former President Bill Clinton’s impeachment trial and confine new witness depositions to just one week.
While the witnesses are deposed, the Senate could go back to its regular legislative business, he said.
“Can’t we take one week to hear from these witnesses?” Schiff said. “I think we can, I think we should. I think we must.”
Photos: Nebraska’s and Iowa’s members of Congress
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(15) comments
Too all those that are taking this issue lightly, and allow the President to go unchecked. Remember, a President of a different party will be in office in the future and you all set the precedence that actions have no consequences while in office. Idiots like Bob Jones need to stop blaming every problem blindly on "liberals" and start looking at what we are now allowing future Presidents to do.
It's too bad that the Republicans aren't going to force a whole slew of witnesses to come testify. Leave no stone unturned.
Not Kevin Kaup but a troll who's abusing the Comments.
Too bad she’s so afraid of trump. I thought she’d be stronger
Coward.
Tool.
Another cowardly Republican violating their oath of office to "support protect and defend the Constitution against all enemies, foreign and domestic". She's greasing the skids on a slide into dictatorship.
She heard a lot. Understood nothing.
Ernst and the reps from this state all are alike. They talk but never say anything or do anything. Time for new reps in D.C.
She, like most of her Republican colleagues, made her decision before the House impeachment trial began.
Let’s be clear: we haven’t heard from Bolton.
If Trump is innocent, they'd welcome witnesses to exonerate him. But they know they can't get that so they are covering up as much as possible.
Let me be clear to those who oppose witnesses. The country is watching and see the obvious corruptness going on in the Republican party. And us independents will vote every single one of them out.
This is how you lose not only the presidency, but also senate. So great going on shooting yourself in the foot. And as someone who used to vote for a healthy mix of Democrats and Republicans, I am not sure if I'll ever be able to vote for a single Republican again after what they've showed us. I'll never forgive them for this perversion of justice.
On top of that, they don't even seem to be thinking through their stance. If they let Trump off and treat him like a king, then what's stopping the next Democratic president from doing whatever they want? I mean they are really setting a huge precedent here that is really going to come back to bite them.
It's truly sad to see what the Republican party has descended into. The good news is they won't be around as a meaningful party for much longer.
So, if someone shot and killed one of your closest relatives on 5th Avenue in NY and there was a key witness, you'd be ok with not calling that key witnesses to the trial? Ok, just checking. Republican Party...wow......a very sad commentary indeed! You should be ashamed of yourselves that power is so intoxicating that you sell your souls.
Iowa voters need to send Joni back to her pigs. They were her most natural audience. (Sorry for the insult, pigs!)
Holding trials without witnesses. A lot of criminals gotta be hoping this practice catches on.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.