THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN OMAHA HAS ISSUED A
* URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY FOR...
SOUTHWESTERN POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY IN SOUTHWESTERN IOWA...
NORTHERN SARPY COUNTY IN EAST CENTRAL NEBRASKA...
SOUTHEASTERN DODGE COUNTY IN EAST CENTRAL NEBRASKA...
DOUGLAS COUNTY IN EAST CENTRAL NEBRASKA...
* UNTIL 1145 PM CDT.
* AT 744 PM CDT, DOPPLER RADAR INDICATED HEAVY RAIN THAT WILL CAUSE
URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOODING IN THE ADVISORY AREA. UP TO ONE
INCH OF RAIN HAS ALREADY FALLEN. THESE STORMS HAVE A HISTORY OF
VERY HEAVY RAIN, AS MUCH AS 2 TO 3 INCHES PER HOUR. RAIN THIS
HEAVY WILL GREATLY REDUCE VISIBILITY AND CAUSE STREET FLOODING.
* SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE...
OMAHA, COUNCIL BLUFFS, BELLEVUE, FREMONT, PAPILLION, LA VISTA,
RALSTON, GRETNA, VALLEY, WATERLOO, INGLEWOOD, ELKHORN, OFFUTT AFB,
MILLARD, CARTER LAKE, BENNINGTON, BOYS TOWN, LAKE MANAWA STATE
PARK, CHALCO AND FREMONT LAKES STATE RECREATION AREA.
ADDITIONAL RAINFALL OF 1 TO 2 INCHES IS EXPECTED OVER THE AREA. THIS
ADDITIONAL RAIN WILL RESULT IN MINOR FLOODING.
THIS INCLUDES THE FOLLOWING HIGHWAYS...
INTERSTATE 29 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 43 AND 61.
INTERSTATE 80 IN IOWA BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 1 AND 8.
INTERSTATE 80 IN NEBRASKA BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 435 AND 454.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD
DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES.
A FLOOD ADVISORY MEANS RIVER OR STREAM FLOWS ARE ELEVATED, OR PONDING
OF WATER IN URBAN OR OTHER AREAS IS OCCURRING OR IS IMMINENT.
&&
Weather Alert
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY
MORNING...
THE FLASH FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR
* PORTIONS OF SOUTHWEST IOWA AND NEBRASKA, INCLUDING THE
FOLLOWING AREAS, IN SOUTHWEST IOWA, FREMONT, MILLS,
MONTGOMERY, PAGE, AND POTTAWATTAMIE. IN NEBRASKA, CASS,
DOUGLAS, GAGE, JEFFERSON, JOHNSON, LANCASTER, NEMAHA, OTOE,
PAWNEE, RICHARDSON, SALINE, SARPY, SAUNDERS, AND SEWARD.
* THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING
* THUNDERSTORMS WILL BRING HEAVY RAIN. RAINFALL RATES GREATER THAN
1 INCH PER HOUR ARE EXPECTED AT TIMES. SOME AREAS WITHIN THE
WATCH MAY RECEIVE 2 TO 5 INCHES OF TOTAL RAINFALL, RESULTING IN
POSSIBLE FLASH FLOODING.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD
TO FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION.
YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION
SHOULD FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED.
&&
Weather Alert
...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO
7 AM CDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...NORTH WINDS 20 TO 30 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 60 MPH
EXPECTED.
* WHERE...BURT, WASHINGTON, DOUGLAS, SARPY, CASS, OTOE, GAGE,
JOHNSON AND PAWNEE COUNTIES.
* WHEN...FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM CDT WEDNESDAY.
* IMPACTS...DAMAGING WINDS WILL BLOW DOWN TREES AND POWER LINES.
POWER OUTAGES ARE EXPECTED. TRAVEL WILL BE DIFFICULT, ESPECIALLY
FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES ALONG INTERSTATE 80.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
PEOPLE SHOULD AVOID BEING OUTSIDE IN FORESTED AREAS AND AROUND
TREES AND BRANCHES. IF POSSIBLE, REMAIN IN THE LOWER LEVELS OF
YOUR HOME DURING THE WINDSTORM, AND AVOID WINDOWS. USE CAUTION IF
YOU MUST DRIVE.
&&
The Nebraska Legislature's Judiciary Committee hosts a listening session in Lincoln on Tuesday.
LINCOLN — State senators pledged action, and not just words, after hearing complaints from more than 180 people over two days about racial inequality in Nebraska and injustice at the hands of law enforcement.
State Sen. Steve Lathrop of Omaha, who chaired a total of 15 hours of testimony in Omaha on Monday and Lincoln on Tuesday, said he felt he and members of the Judiciary Committee had been enlightened by the twin listening sessions.
But with the deadline for introducing new bills this year already long passed, Lathrop said that members of the committee will have to determine what can be accomplished in the final 17 days of the suspended 2020 session, which will resume in July, and what will have to wait until 2021.
"We're really constrained by the fact that we can't introduce new bills," Lathrop said. "(But) I think the committee is interested in implementing some of the changes that were suggested."
But overall, the cry from those who testified was to take action. They said that state lawmakers should not let the lessons from the death of George Floyd — black man who died on a Minneapolis street after a police officer held a knee on his neck for nearly nine minutes — go unaddressed.
"These listening sessions cannot be another chapter in the 'go-through-the-motions Olympics,'" said one testifier, Ellen Jorgenson, a Lincoln high school teacher.
"We black and brown people are asking what's in your heart," said the Rev. Janet Goodman-Banks of Lincoln. "We need you to act, not tomorrow, not next year. We need you to act now."
Lathrop, who chairs the Judiciary Committee, said he wrote down two pages of single line notes on ideas to pursue. Lincoln Sen. Adam Morfeld called the testimony at the listening sessions "compelling and inspiring."
"I'm committed to introducing legislation next session to address some of the systemic issues that should have been addressed long, long ago," Morfeld said on Tuesday.
But what about this year?
One change demanded by some testifiers is already set for final-round approval by the Legislature. Legislative Bill 924, introduced by Omaha Sen. Ernie Chambers, would require all law enforcement officers to take two hours of racial anti-bias and implicit bias training per year.
One testifier on Tuesday, the Rev. Jonathan Redding, a professor of philosophy and religion at Nebraska Wesleyan University, said that he'd taken an anti-bias course with police officers while in North Carolina that had changed officers' perceptions of discrimination.
"It's not enough for Lincoln police officers to kneel and dance with protesters," Redding said. "We have to become anti-racist in everything we do."
The state doesn't have a statewide, public registry of police misconduct reports, but maintains a database of law enforcement officers whose certification has been revoked, according to David Stolz, legal counsel for the State Law Enforcement Training Center in Grand Island.
Law enforcement agencies, he said, are also required to file a report with the Nebraska Crime Commission whenever an officer has been fired or allowed to resign in lieu of termination for serious misconduct. Such officers cannot be hired by another agency unless the Crime Commission rules that the misconduct did not warrant termination.
The Judiciary Committee, Lathrop said, also has an omnibus crime bill pending this year that could be amended to include other ideas suggested by testifiers during the listening sessions. But such ideas must have been included in bills already introduced during the 2019 or 2020 session.
The ideas suggested by testifiers ranged far and wide, from repealing the death penalty — which lawmakers did in 2015 only to have that historic step overridden by voters in 2016 — to eliminating mandatory minimum criminal sentences, a step that's been opposed by prosecutors across the state.
Many people complained that mass incarceration of black and Hispanic inmates has replaced slavery as a way to maintain racial inequality, and some black men told stories of being pulled over and questioned by police for "driving black." About 26% of Nebraska prison inmates are black, but only 5% of the state's population is black.
Paul covers state government and affiliated issues. He specializes in tax and transportation issues, following the governor and the state prison system. Follow him on Twitter @PaulHammelOWH. Phone: 402-473-9584.
