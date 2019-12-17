LINCOLN — Republican State Sen. John McCollister of Omaha launched a tweet storm this week by asserting that Republicans “all over the country” support the impeachment of President Donald Trump.
McCollister, who appeared on national political talk shows in August following criticism of the GOP president, had 12,000 likes and 3,700 retweets as of Tuesday afternoon for his initial tweet, which was picked up by Newsweek and The Hill. It was in response to a tweet by Trump on Monday, stating the the impeachment was a “hoax” and the “greatest con job in the the history of American politics.”
“The Fake News Media, and their partner, the Democrat Party, are working overtime to make life for the United Republican Party, and all it stands for, as difficult as possible!” Trump tweeted.
McCollister fired back: “There are Republicans ALL OVER the country who want you impeached. We don’t fall for some cult of personality. We’ve read the constitution.”
"United Republican Party?" No—
If you are one of these Republicans, tell me why and I'll retweet good replies #RepublicansForImpeachment
Reaction on Twitter was mostly positive, with several responses praising McCollister as a “patriot” and voicing similar concerns about Trump. A few tweets were critical, calling the state senator a “RINO” (Republican in Name Only) who ought to leave the party.
On Tuesday, two Nebraska GOP leaders said McCollister is among a very small minority of Republicans who support impeachment and other candidates for president. They stopped short of telling McCollister that he ought to switch parties — a suggestion made by the state GOP’s executive director in August — but did say he’s free to do so.
“(Sen.) McCollister is on a very small island united with very few people,” said J.L. Spray, a Lincoln attorney and national GOP committeeman. “I think people like what the president has done. If it’s about style points, he’ll never get a gold medal, but they like that they can get through the performance.”
State GOP Executive Director Dan Welch, an Omaha attorney, said that 85-90% of Republicans back Trump, and that hasn’t changed in recent weeks. McCollister, he said, “hasn’t acted like a Republican for a long time.”
The House of Representatives is slated to vote Wednesday on the articles of impeachment advanced by the House Judiciary Committee. They state that the president abused his power in seeking to strong arm Ukraine into investigating a political rival, Joe Biden, and then obstructed Congress, which was investigating the affair.
McCollister, whose late father was U.S. Rep. John Y. McCollister, R-Neb., acknowledged that “a great many, but not all” Republicans back Trump. But he said it was “crazy” that the GOP isn’t willing to look at candidates other than the sitting president.
“I think the two articles (of impeachment) the House has come up with are fairly stated,” he said.
It’s not the first time McCollister’s criticism has riled up Republicans. In August, he accused Republicans of ”enabling white supremacy” by not condemning President Trump’s rhetoric, which McCollister said continually stokes “racist fears.”
McCollister’s tweets brought him an avalanche of new followers and appearances on two talk shows, but also prompted State GOP Executive Director Ryan Hamilton to tell him to leave the party.
McCollister said Tuesday that he has no intention of leaving the party and that his tweets this week gained him 4,000 new followers. He now has 52,400 followers. He added that his 38-year-old son, Dan, fashions his tweets, but he approves them.
McCollister won re-election to his west-central Omaha district in 2018 with 59% of the vote but is barred from running again due to term limits.
According to state election figures, Republicans dominate voter registration in Nebraska, with 577,263 registered Republicans. However, in the past year, the number of registered Republicans has dropped by 5,667. Registered Democrats have also decreased, by 6,600, to 355,640.
The number of registered nonpartisans rose during the past year, from 258,526 to 260,479.
Typically, the number of registered voters declines following a presidential election, then begins to rise as another vote for U.S. president nears.
This line "But he said it was "crazy" that the GOP isn't willing to look at candidates other than the sitting president." This makes so much sense. Trump as a human being is an absolute embarrassment to our country. Would it be so bad just to look for a better alternative? Trump isnt remotely Christian, serial adulterer, morally ( and financially ) bankrupt whose complete lack of values really do not represent any sort of a majority in this country. We can do better.
