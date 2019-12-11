Deb Fischer 2019 photo (copy) (copy)

“Beef is derived from cattle — period,” Sen. Deb Fischer, R-Neb., said in a press release Wednesday announcing new legislation she has introduced.

 U.S. SENATE

WASHINGTON — Diners may find that Impossible Burgers look, smell and taste like real meat.

But Sen. Deb Fischer wants to ensure consumers know such plant-based food products do not actually contain the flesh of any actual animals.

“Beef is derived from cattle — period,” Fischer said in a press release Wednesday announcing new legislation she has introduced.

The Nebraska Republican said her Real Marketing Edible Artificials Truthfully — or Real MEAT Act — would codify definitions of “beef” and “beef products.”

It would require that imitation meat products prominently display that word “imitation” in their labeling, along with a statement indicating the product does not contain actual meat.

Sign up for World-Herald news alerts

Be the first to know when news happens. Get the latest breaking headlines sent straight to your inbox.

“Americans deserve to know what’s on their dinner plate,” Fischer said. “The Real MEAT Act will protect consumers from deceptive marketing practices and bring transparency to the grocery store.”

The popularity of plant-based meats and milks has been on the rise, with such products accounting for $684 million and $1.8 million in 2019 retail sales respectively, according to The Good Food Institute, which promotes plant-based food options.

Meat and dairy producers have taken issue with the marketing of such products and pushed for government regulations on their labeling. They say they just want informed consumers.

Fischer included in her release an expression of support from Nebraska Cattlemen President Ken Herz.

“Real beef, raised by actual farmers and ranchers in the state of Nebraska creates $13.8 billion total economic impact to our state,” Herz said. “Protecting the legacy of these farmers and ranchers by ensuring imitation proteins do not capitalize on beef’s good name and reputation is, and will continue to be, a priority for the Nebraska Cattlemen.”

A lot of the debate over labeling plant-based products has been happening at the state level.

Missouri was in the vanguard on passing such labeling restrictions with various other states close behind.

A bill pending in the Nebraska Legislature would allow the state to go after food products that are mislabeled, packaged or advertised in violation of the Nebraska Pure Foods Act.

Legislative Bill 594, introduced by State Sen. Carol Blood of Bellevue, originally would have made it a deceptive trade practice to misrepresent a food product as meat if it did not come from livestock. An amendment approved by the Agriculture Committee broadened the bill’s reach.

Critics of such laws, including some policy experts at right-leaning think tanks, have suggested that those raising cows just don’t want to engage in the free market and are trying to saddle their competition with undue regulatory burdens.

After all, they argue, the whole point of the products in question is that they aren’t derived from animals. Why would the companies producing them want the public to think they come from slaughtered livestock?

Good Food Institute spokesman Matt Ball told the World-Herald that the kinds of labeling laws being proposed represent violations of the First Amendment and are unnecessary because of existing federal rules.

“It is already against federal law to deceive consumers or engage in false advertising,” Ball said. “If there was any actual deception going on, the product labels would already be illegal.”

Check out nearly 100 stunning photos of Nebraska

Check out some of the most beautiful images of Nebraska. 

1 of 90

Sign up for The World-Herald's afternoon updates

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

joe.morton@owh.com, twitter.com/MortonOWH