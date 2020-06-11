Authorities are searching the Platte River near Schram Park State Recreation Area for a missing 8-year-old girl.

The initial call came in about 3 p.m. for multiple children missing. The others have been located and one child has been taken by private vehicle to a local hospital. That child’s condition was described by authorities as serious.

The missing girl's name is Tarie.

Sarpy County Sheriff’s deputies are assisting the Nebraska State Patrol and Cass County officials with the water rescue and search. The Yutan dive team is on site also and a helicopter is searching from above.

