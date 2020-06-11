Authorities are searching the Platte River downstream of Schramm Park State Recreation Area for a missing 8-year-old girl.
The child had been along a sandbar in a large group when she became separated from the others, Sarpy County Sheriff's Lt. Dennis Svoboda. She was last seen about one-half to three-quarters of a mile downstream from the park, he said.
Airboats, an airplane, a helicopter and a dive team have all been brought in for the search, he said. Authorities searching by air are using thermal imagery in the hopes that might help them find her if she's along the shore, he said. Area residents are also assisting, by boat and by all-terrain vehicle near the river.
Svoboda said boaters interested in helping should put in at the ramp at Nebraska Highway 50 near Louisville. Authorities are taking names and phone numbers there because they want to keep track of who is on the river, since it will be getting dark in a couple of hours.
He asked that those who live or are along the river downstream from the park keep an eye out for the child, whose name is Tarie. The child was wearing a white bathing suit.
"Be vigilant, keep your eyes open, you just never know," he said.
The initial call came in shortly after 3 p.m. for multiple children missing. The others have been located, and one child has been taken to a local hospital as a precaution, he said.
Svoboda said there was a large group along the sandbar and he thinks the other missing children were kids who got lost in the confusion and panic when people realized the girl was in danger. All others have been accounted for.
"There was a lot of panic, and rightfully so," he said.
Svoboda said it's important for children to wear a secured life jacket, because something can happen quickly.
Sarpy County Sheriff’s deputies are assisting the Nebraska State Patrol and Cass County officials with the water rescue and search. The Yutan dive team is on site also.
"We're not putting a timeframe on this," Svoboda said. "We're in rescue mode."
Officials said the child is an 8-year-old girl.
