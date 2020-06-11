Rescuers will resume their search today for an 8-year-old girl who was carried downstream Thursday afternoon along the Platte River near Schramm Park State Recreation Area.
The child, whose name is Tarie, had been along a sandbar in a large group when she became separated from the others, Sarpy County Sheriff’s Lt. Dennis Svoboda said. She was last seen about one-half to three-quarters of a mile downstream from the park, he said.
She had been with her mother, Tressa Price of Omaha, and others.
“We’re not going to give up until we find her,” Svoboda said.
Tarie disappeared shortly after 3 p.m. and the search was suspended about 9 p.m. when it got dark. Svoboda said anyone wanting to assist with the search Friday is asked to be at the Nebraska Highway 50 boat ramp near Louisville by 8 a.m. Searchers are asked to check in so that authorities can keep track of people and not end up with someone else missing, Svoboda said.
He said searchers should prepare for heat and bugs. Most of the riverbank is thick with brush and rock, making it difficult to negotiate and search, he said.
Airboats, an airplane, a helicopter and a dive team all were brought in for the search Thursday, he said. Authorities searched by air using thermal imagery in the hopes that might have helped them find Tarie if she was in brush along the shore, he said. Area residents also assisted, by boat and on foot near the river.
Svoboda asked that those who live or are along the river downstream from the park keep an eye out for the child.
“Be vigilant, keep your eyes open, you just never know,” he said.
The initial call was for multiple children missing. All others were located and one child was taken to a local hospital as a precaution, he said.
Svoboda said the other missing children were likely kids who got lost among the group in the confusion and panic when people realized the girl was in danger.
“There was a lot of panic, and rightfully so,” he said.
It wasn’t clear whether Tarie was wearing a life jacket. She may have been holding one, Svoboda said. It’s important to wear a secured life jacket, because something can happen quickly, he said.
The Nebraska State Patrol and Cass County officials also assisted the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office with the water rescue and search. The Yutan dive team was on site also.
Officials said the child is an 8-year-old girl.— Jessica Wade (@Jess_Wade_OWH) June 11, 2020
World-Herald coverage of the deadly Grand Island tornadoes that hit 40 years ago
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.