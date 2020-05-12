The two people who died after a near head-on collision east of Scottsbluff on Saturday have been identified.
Lindsay Lookabill, 36, of rural Minatare, and Quinten Mozaffarian, 25, of Scottsbluff, both suffered fatal injuries as a result of the crash, which was reported at 8:55 a.m. MDT Saturday.
The Scotts Bluff County Sheriff's Office said in a statement that the collision occurred just east of the intersection of Highland Road and County Road 27, approximately 3½ miles east of the Scottsbluff city limits.
Mozaffarian was pronounced dead at the scene. Lookabill died Sunday at Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff.
Witnesses told investigators that the 2013 Hyundai Elantra driven by Mozaffarian dipped off Highland Road onto the soft shoulder of the road before he over-corrected and the vehicle crossed the center line. The Hyundai collided nearly head-on with the 2016 Ford F-150 pickup driven by Lookabill.
Lookabill had been an attorney in Scottsbluff, practicing at Douglas, Kelly, Ostdiek, Snyder, Ossian, Vogel and Lookabill P.C., the Scottsbluff Star-Herald reported. She served as a guardian ad litem on many cases involving juveniles in Scotts Bluff County and other courts and also served the community in board roles on Scotts Bluff County CASA, the Golden Halo Foundation and on Twin Cities Development.
This report includes material from the World-Herald News Service.
