The World-Herald’s Washington Bureau rounds up news highlights from Capitol Hill and beyond.
WASHINGTON — Things got testy last week during a Senate Judiciary Committee discussion about the origins of the investigation into Donald Trump’s presidential campaign and Russian election interference.
Democrats suggested the panel had more important matters to address given widespread protests raging against racial inequity and police brutality, along with President Trump’s talk of ordering military units into states to quell unrest.
The chairman of the committee, Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., noted a hearing scheduled for later this month on policing and race. And Graham defended his effort to probe what kicked off the Russia investigation.
After one sharp exchange with Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., Graham started to recognize the next senator in line but was stopped by Sen. Ben Sasse. The Nebraska Republican expressed frustration with the discussion and asked how long it would continue.
“Because some of us have other committees,” Sasse said. “And with all due respect, I don’t think anybody in private ever disagrees with me when I say it’s bulls--- the way people grandstand for cameras in here.”
Sasse said that transparency is important but that the discussion would be different without cameras in the room and that the Senate isn’t working.
“Ninety percent of our committees are about people trolling for soundbites. That’s what actually happens,” Sasse said. “So, some of us have other work to do. People can troll for soundbites whenever they want, but could we at least have a sense of when we’re going to take our vote so people can come back?”
Graham defended Democrats’ sincerity, saying they seemed genuinely upset over what he was trying to do.
Sasse quickly noted that his criticism was intended to be bipartisan, which just seemed to rankle Graham.
“I don’t think I’m trolling for a soundbite,” Graham said. “I’m trying to defend what I think we need to be doing as chairman.”
Graham said that he didn’t think the television cameras changed the discussion, that he found the suggestion offensive and that the committee would do its work.
“If you’ve got to go somewhere else, go,” Graham said.
Sen. Pat Leahy, D-Vt., the most senior member of the Senate, recalled past committee meetings that featured debates stretching deep into the evening even without cameras.
“I’m for debate,” Sasse responded. “I don’t think we do debate.”
Sasse cruised to victory in last month’s Nebraska Republican primary, easily defeating Lancaster County businessman Matt Innis, who had based his campaign on Sasse’s willingness to criticize the president.
And Sasse once again broke with most of his GOP colleagues to criticize Trump last week after protesters were pushed out of an area near the White House and Trump then walked through the area to pose for a photo in front of a church.
In other news:
Steve King’s future
Rep. Steve King, R-Iowa, will be looking for another job next year after Republican primary voters rejected him last week in favor of State Sen. Randy Feenstra.
K Street lobbying firms have proved over time to be a popular destination for former Capitol Hill lawmakers.
But after King’s defeat, the newspaper Roll Call quoted lobbying insiders who said King’s history of sparking controversies makes it unlikely he’ll find a home there.
Gotta have that broadband
Sen. Deb Fischer, R-Neb., hosted an “e-roundtable” with telecom representatives, state officials and school superintendents to discuss how COVID-19 has affected students in the state.
Fischer wanted in particular to address broadband access, saying that connectivity issues have made learning difficult for many.
“Nearly 20% of Nebraska’s students lack wired Internet access at home, or are underserved with slow and unreliable Internet connections,” Fischer said.
The senator cited recent federal legislation that included billions intended to help boost Internet access for students. As part of that effort, Nebraska has received $16.4 million to provide students with access to technology.
Iowans get bipartisan
Rep. Cindy Axne, D-Iowa, and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, wrote to the state’s Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds recently, asking her to expedite funding of domestic violence programs.
“We have heard from service providers across Iowa that the pandemic is intensifying the needs of survivors of domestic violence,” the members wrote.
In particular, they urged Reynolds to use federal money to address housing issues given that domestic violence is a primary cause of homelessness for women and children.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(6) comments
Senator Sasse seems to be very out of touch with his constituency regarding our right to know why a corrupt investigation into our president was truly conducted, who authorized that investigation and why and those involved in that corruption still in congress, associated and all information therein. I am not sure the grand standing is limited beyond his own motivations to gain popularity via attacking our president?
LOL
Settle down. Nothing some time in mental health lockdown shouldn't be able to help you with.
Trump opens himself up to criticism quite a bit. Tough to lay off a pitch when he throws them out over the plate. The latest being the photo of him holding the Bible aloft.
Sasse talks alot but doesn't do anything. Just another member of the Do Nothing representation we have in D.C.
Bennie's statement, while in shirtsleeves like the fake common-man he plays, was the epitome of DC grandstanding.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.