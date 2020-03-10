WASHINGTON — Sen. Ben Sasse is going after one of the world’s largest porn sites over allegations that it profits from sex trafficking and the exploitation of underage teens.
The Nebraska Republican wrote to Attorney General William Barr this week, calling for a federal investigation into Pornhub and its parent entity, MindGeek.
“In several notable incidents over the past year, Pornhub made content available worldwide showing women and girls that were victims of trafficking being raped and exploited,” Sasse wrote in the letter.
Pornhub is in essence the YouTube of pornography. It is one of the most visited sites in the United States and boasts at least 20 million registered users.
The site reported 42 billion visits in 2019 — or an average of 115 million visits a day.
“Pornhub’s incredible reach has a much darker side than the image of harmless fun that it tries to project,” Sasse wrote.
His letter comes as organizations and activists have organized petition drives and social media campaigns aimed at the site.
They complain that it does little or nothing to prevent users from uploading videos that feature underage participants and nonconsensual sex.
Pornhub representatives did not immediately respond to a World-Herald request for comment on Sasse’s letter.
A story in the British paper the Guardian included a statement from Pornhub insisting it does have procedures for blocking illegal content.
“Pornhub has a steadfast commitment to eradicating and fighting non-consensual content and under-age material,” according to that statement. “Any suggestion otherwise is categorically and factually inaccurate.”
Sasse cited cases of rape and trafficking victims who saw their videos uploaded to sites that included Pornhub and noted that there’s no question about the sheer quantity of overall content being uploaded and streamed.
In 2019 there was an average of almost 3 hours of content uploaded to the site every minute. That translates to about an entire day’s worth of video uploaded every nine minutes or so.
“In light of this data, these publicized cases clearly represent just the tip of the iceberg of women and children being exploited in videos on Pornhub,” Sasse wrote.
Sasse is chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee’s Subcommittee on Oversight, Agency Action, Federal Rights and Federal Courts.
