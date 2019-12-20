WASHINGTON — Violence in Mexico has risen to record levels, and the country’s overall murder rate is now about six times that in the U.S.
“Those are borderline war zone numbers,” Sen. Ben Sasse said in an interview Friday.
The Nebraska lawmaker recently joined several fellow Republican senators in a effort to goose the U.S. government into a more aggressive response to the situation, which is particularly intense in northern Mexico near the U.S. border.
Their legislative proposals include expanding the authority of law enforcement to treat violent drug cartels more like terrorist organizations, in part by targeting family members of those in the organizations, freezing assets and barring entry to the country.
Sasse compared that approach to tactics used after the Sept. 11 attacks, when U.S. authorities discovered that family members of terrorists were funneling money to Osama bin Laden’s affiliates.
This year’s violence in Mexico has been shocking, vividly illustrated by the grisly massacre of nine American women and children in northern Mexico last month.
In the wake of those killings, President Donald Trump raised the prospect of designating the cartels as terrorist organizations but ran into objections from Mexico, which has complained about the prospect of unilateral U.S. action.
Sasse said that he is aligned with Trump on the ultimate goal of stopping the violence but that there remains some inertia among the bureaucracy.
He hopes that the legislation can help spur action. Sasse was also sharply critical of Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who has stressed the importance of addressing underlying issues such as poverty.
Sasse said that kind of nonconfrontational strategy is clearly not working.
He pointed to this week’s arrest of a former top Mexican anti-drug official accused of taking millions of dollars in bribes from the cartel formerly run by notorious drug kingpin Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán.
That should be a “scandal of epic proportions in Mexico City,” but it has been shrugged off by Obrador, Sasse said.
“There’s no urgency in Mexico City about this,” he said. “ ‘Hugs not guns’ is just an absolutely insane way to tackle cartels that are in a semi-autonomous region of Mexico right now.”
