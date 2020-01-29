WASHINGTON — Sens. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, and Ben Sasse, R-Neb., used their first chance to pose impeachment trial questions Wednesday to contrast the Ukraine policies of President Donald Trump and former President Barack Obama.
In this phase of the trial, senators alternate between Republicans and Democrats posing questions to the House impeachment managers, the president’s defense team or both.
Ernst submitted a question to Trump’s attorneys on behalf of herself and several other Republican senators, including Sasse:
"Is it true the Trump administration approved supplying Javelin anti-tank missiles to Ukraine? Is it also true this decision came on the heels of a nearly three-year debate in Washington over whether the United States should provide lethal defense weapons to counter further Russian aggression in Europe? By comparison, did President Obama refuse to send weapons or other lethal military gear to Ukraine?”
Democrats have talked about how Ukraine desperately needed the military aid that Trump put on hold last year as he pushed that country for an investigation into his political rival, former Vice President Joe Biden.
Ernst has characterized Democrats as hypocrites for making such arguments despite having opposed lethal assistance in the past.
Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., one of the House impeachment managers, responded Wednesday by pointing to an extensive summary of a July 25 call between Trump and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky.
During that conversation, Zelensky starts talking about the Javelin missiles.
“The moment that Zelensky brings up the Javelins — what’s the very next thing the president says? He wants a favor,” Schiff said.
Schiff also asked why Trump put a hold on the aid to Ukraine in 2019 and not in any of the years prior, years when corruption in Ukraine was also an issue.
“Are we to believe it was merely a coincidence that it was the year that Joe Biden was running for president?” Schiff said.
Sen. Deb Fischer, R-Neb., joined with other GOP senators to ask the Trump defense about the Ukrainian gas company Burisma.
Biden’s son Hunter was being paid significant amounts by the company while his father was vice president. Fischer’s question:
“At what point did the United States government develop concerns about Burisma in relation to corruption and concerns with Russia?”
Trump attorney Patrick Philbin answered by alluding to Ukraine corruption concerns going back some time but also noted news accounts around the time of Trump’s call with Zelensky that focused on Hunter Biden’s Ukraine dealings.
At one point Sasse posed a question with several other Republicans to the defense team about limiting impeachment proceedings.
And Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, opted to submit a question to the defense team about the House impeachment process:
“Does the House’s failure to enforce its subpoenas render its ‘obstruction of Congress’ theory unprecedented?”
Philbin suggested House Democrats rushed through the Trump process without exhausting potential remedies in court.
“To jump straight to impeachment, to the ultimate constitutional confrontation, doesn’t make sense,” Philbin said. “It’s not the system that the constitution requires and it is unprecedented in this case.”
The House impeachment managers, meanwhile, have argued that the Trump administration offered blanket refusals to cooperate in any way and threatened to drag all disputes out for such a long time that it would have been far past the election before they were resolved. They say it’s crucial to act quickly in order to protect the integrity of the 2020 election.
