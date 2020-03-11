WASHINGTON — America needs to get its act together on cybersecurity.
That’s the bottom-line warning embodied by a 122-page report released Wednesday by the bipartisan Cyberspace Solarium Commission.
“The United States now operates in a cyber landscape that requires a level of data security, resilience and trustworthiness that neither the U.S. government nor the private sector alone is currently equipped to provide,” according to the report.
That lack of preparedness is only growing worse, according to the report, as countries such as China, Russia and North Korea continue to probe U.S. critical infrastructure with impunity.
Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., wrote the legislation that established the commission and also served as one of its members over the past year.
Sign up for World-Herald news alerts
Be the first to know when news happens. Get the latest breaking headlines sent straight to your inbox.
At a Capitol Hill event rolling out the report on Wednesday, Sasse said it was necessary because both the executive and legislative branches are broken.
“The digital revolution is remaking everything about American and global life,” Sasse said. “And our institutions in general — but specifically the clunky, slow moving institutions of government — are not ready for this.”
Commission members said the report is intended to be a blueprint for real action and includes about 80 recommendations organized into half a dozen pillars.
Within the pillar of government reform, for example, is a call for creating new congressional committees devoted specifically to cyber issues, establishing a Senate-confirmed position of National Cyber Director and strengthening the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.
Other general pillars include promoting national resilience in the face of attacks, improving collaboration with the private sector and preserving military options to deter attacks.
The report highlights what’s at stake when it comes to cyberattacks.
“A major cyberattack on the nation’s critical infrastructure and economic system would create chaos and lasting damage exceeding that wreaked by the fires in California, floods in the Midwest and hurricanes in the Southeast,” according to the report.
In an interview, Sasse described the report as an “opening bid” and a way to define areas that need work rather than the final word on the subject.
Some of its discussion about election security, for example, is more focused on looking back at Russian interference in the 2016 contest than planning for future attacks by adversaries such as China, Sasse said.
And he suggested some of the recommendations should be more aggressive, such as its call for congressional committees specifically tasked with cyber issues.
Creating those committees is fine, Sasse said, but a wholesale reorganization of the congressional committee apparatus is really what’s needed.
“The committee structure of Congress does not work on cyber and so we need to reform that,” Sasse said. “And there are a whole bunch of career, permanent politicians here who don’t want their committee assignments to lose any jurisdiction.”
Sasse said he expects to see congressional movement on some of the report’s recommendations yet this year.
Specifically, Sasse said he expects to join Sen. Angus King, I-Maine, in introducing a dozen proposals or so as part of the upcoming annual defense bill process.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.