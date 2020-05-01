20200426_new_lake_ar02

Friends Arman Moussavi and Jordan Rasmussen fish at the Candlewood Reservoir in Omaha. Conditions for fishing are perfect, says Greg Wagner of the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission.

 ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD

Nebraskans are hooking themselves up with fishing permits in large numbers as a way to enjoy the outdoors during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’re seeing people out there fishing that we haven’t seen in a while or ever,” said Greg Wagner of the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. “They are eager to get some sunshine, vitamin D, fresh air and exercise after being cooped up so long.”

Park and fishing permit sales vary year to year based upon many factors, primarily the weather, Wagner said.

The 2020 fishing permit numbers are up by 8,635 over 2019, when flooding was a problem, he said.

Through March, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission said, the number of resident vehicle park entry permits sold was at 46,432, up 8,221 from 2019.

“Fishing is a lot like golf in that everyone probably has an old set of clubs or a dusty Zebco 202 reel in their garage,” Wagner said. “You dig up some worms in the backyard and you’re ready to go.”

The timing and conditions are perfect for fishing, Wagner said. Fish are active now because they’re either fattening up to spawn or hungry after spawning.

Historically, he said, May is the month when Nebraska sees more Master Angler Awards than any other month of the year.

“The weather is obviously beautiful,” he said. “We’re seeing a lot of traffic on our waters. It’s a great way to get out and get moving.”

Even though the numbers through March were up over last year’s figures, resident fishing permit sales of 26,786 were lower than the 2016-18 average of 28,925.

Social distancing is not usually a problem as anglers naturally spread out to avoid entangling their fishing lines with others’. Wagner said there are plenty of lakes and rivers in Nebraska for everyone to spread out.

“What we’ve been telling people is to stay local or at least within their region,” he said. “Don’t travel across the state. From Cunningham Lake to Fontenelle Park’s lagoon, there are a lot of fish biting.”

Fishing permits and park vehicle entry permits can be purchased online at OutdoorNebraska.org.

