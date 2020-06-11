LINCOLN — Gov. Pete Ricketts left the door open Thursday to reimposing social distancing restrictions if necessary to control the spread of coronavirus in Nebraska.
"We're going to use all the tools we need to to be able to manage this," he said, at his first press briefing in more than a week.
But Ricketts is expected to announce new steps in loosening restrictions soon. Most of the state's 93 counties are in Phase 2 of reopening, with current directed health measures slated to last through the end of June.
On Thursday, he expressed confidence that the state has beefed up testing and contact tracing enough to keep the potentially deadly virus from overwhelming the health care system as businesses reopen and Nebraskans start to gather in larger crowds.
More testing means people infected with the virus can be detected more quickly. More contact tracing means that anyone exposed to an infected person can be notified and isolated to prevent further infections.
Nebraska has more than doubled its testing capabilities and expanded the number of contact tracers over the past month.
"That's really the blocking and tackling of epidemiology," he said.
Ricketts, meanwhile, said Nebraska is on the "downward slide curve" of hospitalizations for coronavirus. The numbers of new cases and the proportion of tests coming back positive also indicate that the outbreak is easing.
"Definitely we're headed in the right direction here in Nebraska," he said.
That means people should be able to feel comfortable in going out more, Ricketts said, as long as they continue to use care in keeping their distance from others, wearing masks and washing their hands frequently.
He said he has made some trips out recently, eating at his favorite pizza place and shopping for a birthday present for his wife, Susanne Shore.
In other topics:
Federal dollars. Nebraska is in line to get $7.8 billion of federal coronavirus relief for struggling families, unemployed workers, health care providers, schools, human service organizations, and state and local governments, not the $10.8 billion reported at the end of May.
Ricketts said the larger number resulted from double-counting money being provided to small businesses through the Paycheck Protection Program. That program accounts for more than $3 billion of the total, not the $6.4 billion previously reported.
Case counts. Dr. Gary Anthone, the state's chief medical officer, reported updated numbers for two industries that have been especially hard hit by the coronavirus. He said meatpacking workers account for 3,929 coronavirus cases and 14 deaths in the state, while long-term care facilities have seen 533 residents and 440 employees test positive for the virus.
Long-term care residents account for 98 of the state's 195 deaths. He said cases have been reported from 126 nursing homes and assisted living facilities, or about 25% of the total.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.