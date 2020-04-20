LINCOLN — Nebraska took a first, small step toward relaxing coronavirus restrictions on Monday, with Gov. Pete Ricketts announcing that elective surgeries will be allowed to resume in two weeks, under certain conditions.

The conditions? That hospitals have sufficient beds and ventilators to deal with coronavirus patients.

The governor said that overall, Nebraska’s hospitals have so far had sufficient intensive care space and personal protective equipment for workers to deal with the pandemic, which had produced 1,648 confirmed cases in the state as of noon Monday. Statewide, 190 people were hospitalized with the virus on Monday, with 47 of them in the Omaha area, which has plenty of health care capacity, Ricketts said.

“At the end of the day, all of this is about not overwhelming the health care system,” he said.

Later Monday afternoon, Ricketts said on a Fox News talk show that by May or June, he will consider loosening social distancing guidelines in Nebraska.

“But we’ll still be living with social distancing for quite some time,” he added.

Ricketts, when asked at his press conference what he would tell those who are protesting coronavirus restrictions, said that in times of emergency — “and we’re in one” — states clearly have the power to take “extreme measures.” He called the current restrictions “a temporary, short-term thing” that will keep people safe.

Under Ricketts' announcement on elective surgeries, hospitals could resume such surgeries on May 4 if they have 30% of overall beds available, as well as 30% of intensive care beds and 30% of ventilators. The facilities also must have a two-week supply of protective equipment.

At least one hospital, the one in Grand Island, the state’s coronavirus hot spot, would not qualify, the governor said, because 14 of its 16 ICU beds were occupied as of Monday. But in Douglas, Sarpy and Washington Counties, only 24% of the ventilators are in use, and only 47% of the area’s hospital beds are occupied.

The governor’s announcement also frees up dental and veterinarian offices to resume nonelective procedures, as well as eye care facilities and ambulatory surgery centers. The current restrictions, he said, were hurting the facilities financially, as well as delaying surgeries that, while elective, were needed.

Ricketts also announced a relaxation of the requirements to get a test for COVID-19, which he said should increase testing here.

Now physicians can make the call on whether someone needs to be tested; previously, tests had been reserved for those who had traveled to coronavirus hot spots or who were in the vicinity of someone who had tested positive, and for health care workers and first responders deemed most likely to contract the virus.

The change comes as Nebraska has lagged its neighboring states in testing. But the governor said Monday that he’s optimistic that one hurdle — a lack of reagent to perform the tests — will soon be overcome.

Ricketts made the announcement during his daily briefing about the coronavirus outbreak as Nebraska saw a new hot spot of disease emerge.

Dawson County, home to Lexington and a large meatpacking plant, is now reporting 172 coronavirus cases as of 5:30 p.m. Monday, giving it the third-highest total in the state, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

Hall County, where Grand Island is located, still has the most cases of any county in the state, with 531 as of Monday afternoon, and Douglas County — the state’s largest county — had 299 as of Monday afternoon, according to state figures.

Ricketts' other coronavirus comments:

>> The state received about 2,000 COVID-19 test results last weekend, which shows that testing is expanding in Nebraska. He said the federal government recently gave Nebraska “some ideas” on how to expand testing, including information on the labs in the state that have the equipment to do tests.

>> To help improve communication with non-English speakers, the governor will be hosting a press conference in Spanish at 5 p.m. Tuesday. It will be live-streamed at facebook.com/GovernorPeteRicketts.

>> On 4/20 — a day on which marijuana advocates rally for legalization — Ricketts and Dr. Gary Anthone, the state’s chief medical officer, issued warnings that smoking or vaping pot or tobacco can complicate the ability to diagnose COVID-19 and decrease your ability to fight it off.

Anthone, who is a surgeon, said quitting even for two weeks before a surgery can help clear up your lungs. Smoking inflames the air passages in the lungs, he said.

April photos: Nebraska faces coronavirus

1 of 40

paul.hammel@owh.com, 402-473-9584,

twitter.com/paulhammelowh

Tags

Reporter - Regional/state issues

Paul covers state government and affiliated issues. He specializes in tax and transportation issues, following the governor and the state prison system. Follow him on Twitter @PaulHammelOWH. Phone: 402-473-9584.

Martha Stoddard keeps legislators honest from The World-Herald's Lincoln bureau, where she covers news from the State Capitol. Follow her on Twitter @StoddardOWH. Phone: 402-473-9583.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email