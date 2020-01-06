Gov. Pete Ricketts warned the state’s Republicans in an email about the “creep of socialism” into Nebraska politics.
His Nov. 20 fundraising message called on donors to fund the Nebraska Republican Party and its candidates because Nebraska Democrats are “building a progressive machine.”
On Monday, the state’s top Democrats delivered large plastic containers of baby rattles to the offices of Ricketts and two fellow Republicans, Reps. Don Bacon and Jeff Fortenberry, and “apologized” for rattling the state’s GOP officeholders.
Nebraska Democratic Party Chairwoman Jane Kleeb said Nebraska Democrats view Ricketts’ email as a “huge compliment” and a sign that Republicans are worried about Democratic momentum.
“We’re nowhere near where the Republicans are in this state, but we are working to build the infrastructure here to win elections,” she said.
Nebraska’s two U.S. senators and three representatives in the House of Representatives are Republicans, as is every statewide officeholder.
Republicans hold a more than 200,000-voter registration edge over Democrats in Nebraska, though Omaha and Lincoln have trended Democratic in recent years.
On Monday, Ricketts said the state GOP is anything but rattled. Instead, he said, it’s focused on touting the benefits of free enterprise.
He cited studies showing young people more open to considering socialism and democratic socialism as evidence of the need for his party to reach out.
“The thing that people should know is if a major party is going down the path of socialism, they need to get involved to prevent it,” Ricketts said.
Asked what Nebraska Democrats are doing to “creep” toward socialism, he mentioned national presidential candidates’ support of “Medicare for All” and free college.
As an example, state GOP officials pointed to Kleeb’s past support of Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders, who calls himself a democratic socialist.
The governor’s email also mentioned Democrat-backed ballot measures on medical marijuana and gambling. Groups are gathering signatures to try to put legalizing medical marijuana and casino gambling at Nebraska horse tracks on the November ballot.
“They’re doing this to turnout the progressive left in an attempt to defeat Congressmen Bacon and Fortenberry and win the Omaha electoral vote for the likes of Elizabeth Warren or worse,” Ricketts wrote.
Kleeb said Republican fear of losing one or more races to the Democrats is the real reason behind Ricketts’ email.
She defended medical marijuana and gambling as options to raise revenue and address property tax relief in Nebraska.
She said the GOP resorts to socialist labels because the party is losing the battle of public opinion against popular ideas like Medicaid expansion, which Nebraska voters approved in November 2018.
The rattle drop-offs started about 11 a.m. Monday, when Precious McKesson, the Democrats’ constituency director, visited Bacon’s Oak View Mall-area office.
McKesson said Republicans are scared to fight against Democrats on issues such as Medicaid expansion and medical marijuana.
McKesson handed the rattles to Bacon’s communications director, Danielle Jensen, who called it “clever.”
Jensen said the rattles would be donated to a local group that counsels women with unplanned pregnancies on options besides abortion.
Bacon, Jensen said, has been busy working to secure flood recovery funds for Offutt Air Force Base and the Nebraska National Guard.
Bacon will face the winner of what could be a crowded Democratic primary in the Omaha-based 2nd Congressional District.
The field already includes 2018 nominee Kara Eastman and Ann Ashford. Others have said they will file but have not yet done so.
This is silly but I predict Sarpy Don Bacon will fall to Kara next November and Omaha will have a Dem representing us.
Also I predict the electoral vote for President will go to the Dem as well.
Socialism is where you hand farmers billions of dollars in welfare, right?
