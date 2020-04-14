We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

LINCOLN — Gov. Pete Ricketts promised Tuesday to “do what’s best” for Nebraska in relaxing social distancing restrictions, despite what President Donald Trump may say.

But, at his daily briefing, the Republican governor sought to emphasize the collaboration between his administration and the federal government on responses to the coronavirus epidemic. He said they have worked together throughout the course of the outbreak.

“There are people out there who are trying to drive a wedge between the president, governors, public health officials,” Ricketts said. “Let’s not get caught up in that Washington, D.C.-type gotcha politics.

“Let’s focus on the task at hand, which is managing the pandemic we have here in the state. That’s what my team and I are focused on.”

Trump asserted Monday that he is the ultimate decision-maker for determining how and when to lift restrictions aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus.

His assertion drew immediate pushback from some governors, including New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, a Democrat, who cited the 10th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution and states rights. Several GOP lawmakers also criticized the Trump’s claim.

Trump then called out the Democratic governors in a Tuesday tweet, saying that “Mutiny on the Bounty” was his one of his favorite movies and that “a good old fashioned mutiny every now and then is an invigorating thing to watch, especially when the mutineers need so much from the Captain. Too easy!”

Ricketts steered clear of any criticism of the president, saying his only focus in on keeping coronavirus patients from overwhelming the health care system in Nebraska. He said he expects to reopen the state gradually and does not have any specifics yet.

On Friday, the governor announced a push for Nebraskans to stay home through the end of April, except for essential errands. He called for people to avoid social gatherings.

In other topics:

>> State relief fund. Ricketts took no position on a letter sent to Congressional leaders by the Platte Institute and similar think tanks in 15 other states.

The letter called for Congress to give states more flexibility in using the $150 billion coronavirus relief fund authorized in federal legislation last month. Nebraska could get $1.25 billion, but the money currently is limited to use in responding to the coronavirus, such as purchasing protective equipment and ventilators.

The Platte Institute letter asked for states to be allowed to use the money to offset tax revenues losses or to provide one-time tax relief that could help revive the economy.

Ricketts said those questions are ones for Congress to address. He said Nebraska will be able to manage revenue losses within its current state budget.

U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer joined 15 other senators last week in raising another concern about the funds. In a letter, they urged the administration to make more of the money available to local governments. Currently, only entities with 500,000 population can get a share of the relief funds. In Nebraska, the only one to qualify would be Douglas County.

State Sen. John Stinner of Gering, the Appropriations Committee chairman, said more flexibility with the relief money would be very helpful. He said he believes that state and local governments could show how much of their revenue losses were caused by the coronavirus, which would address concerns that some states had budget problems before the outbreak began.

>> Guard on campus. Troops from the Nebraska National Guard will soon be visible on the campuses of the University of Nebraska in Omaha, Lincoln and Kearney.

Ricketts said they will be preparing dorm rooms for use by first responders, health care workers and others who need a place to quarantine or convalesce because they can’t do that at their own homes.