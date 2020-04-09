new sign

This sign at Gov. Pete Ricketts' coronavirus press conference on Thursday lists guidelines for staying healthy and helping reduce spread of the virus. 

 MARTHA STODDARD/THE WORLD-HERALD

LINCOLN — Gov. Pete Ricketts on Thursday unveiled six rules to keep the state healthy, while calling on Nebraskans to redouble their efforts to slow the spread of coronavirus through the end of April.

The first rule is to stay home and avoid nonessential errands and social gatherings.

But Ricketts made it clear during his daily coronavirus briefing that he is not imposing an enforceable stay-at-home order, as has been done in almost every other state.

“This is about asking Nebraskans to do what’s right,” he said. “The idea is that if everyone stays home for the next 21 days ... we should really knock this virus down.”

Toward that end, Ricketts announced that he was tightening statewide restrictions on some businesses and suspending all organized team sports for youths and adults, including club sports.

The governor said he has seen “really good compliance” with the state’s social distancing and personal hygiene directives. He urged Nebraskans not to let up because the state isn’t expected to reach the peak of COVID-19 cases and deaths until the end of April.

“Today we are making that final push for the next three weeks,” he said, issuing a “21 Days to Stay Home and Stay Healthy” proclamation.

Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor-Baird also urged people to stay home, saying simple actions can make a big difference in slowing the pandemic.

As of Thu

rsday evening, state health officials had confirmed 577 cases of coronavirus statewide, including 15 deaths. Barely a month has passed since Nebraska’s first case was reported.

The case total includes six staff members and three male youths at the state-run institution for juvenile offenders in Kearney. All staff and residents at the Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Center were tested over the weekend after two employees were confirmed to have the virus.

Also on Thursday, Nebraska broke its week-old record for first-time unemployment claims and the largest state employees union sent a letter to the governor protesting the number of state employees who are required to come in to their office and asking for an extra $2 an hour in “hazard pay” for those required to report.

During his daily briefing, Ricketts announced that he is issuing a new directed health measure to ensure consistency in the restrictions.

The measure requires barber and beauty shops, tattoo parlors, massage therapy establishments and indoor theaters to close statewide. Some local health departments had issued orders requiring such businesses to close, but they remained open in the rest of the state.

The new directed health measure makes clear that bottle clubs must close, just as bars and taverns have been required to close except for delivery or carryout service. One strip club in Omaha, Club Omaha, has remained open because it does not sell alcohol. Auto racing is also prohibited.

Violations of directed health measures can carry civil or criminal penalties. No such penalties apply to the six rules Ricketts announced Thursday. Along with staying at home, the rules call for people to:

  • Observe social distancing at work.
  • Shop alone and only once a week.
  • Help children observe social distancing by playing at home and staying away from group sports and playgrounds.
  • Help older Nebraskans by shopping for them and staying away from nursing homes.
  • Exercise at home or in an appropriately socially distanced activity.

In answer to questions, Ricketts said the rules mean that young people should stick to Zoom or social media to communicate, even if they are dating. Golfing could fit within the rules, but he suggested that people think about giving it up for the 21-day period.

He suggested that people ask themselves: “Can I give up something to protect my fellow Nebraskans?”

On other issues:

Front-line lodging.

  • Ricketts said the state will provide lodging for health care workers, first responders, correctional officers and others on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic who don’t want to go home and risk exposing their families or picking up the virus from the community. He said people interested in the option should contact their employer or call 833-220-0018. The phone line will be staffed 24 hours a day.

Divorced families.

  • The governor urged divorced and separated parents to exercise common sense about shifting children between families over the Easter weekend. He said social distancing guidelines are intended to prevent large gatherings, not affect custody arrangements.
  • Protective equipment.
  • The state has spent about $275,000 from the emergency appropriation of $83.6 million approved by the Nebraska Legislature two weeks ago. Just over 1 million surgical gloves were purchased for $58,322, and 97,000 N95 masks were purchased for $216,921, according to the Nebraska Department of Administrative Services.

World-Herald staff writer Paul Hammel contributed to this report.

Photos: Coronavirus affects Nebraska

1 of 107