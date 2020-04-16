We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

LINCOLN — Nebraskans hoping to see social distancing rules disappear after May 1 got a dose of caution from Gov. Pete Ricketts on Thursday.

Don't count on it, the governor said.

"I don't want to raise anyone's expectations," he said. "We are not going to lift all of these social distancing guidelines all at once."

"In fact," Ricketts added, "we will probably be doing some social distancing for the foreseeable future, until we have a vaccine."

The state's plan, he said, appears to be working to "flatten" and slow the spread of the coronavirus so that the state's health care systems are not overwhelmed to the point that patients can't get an intensive care bed or a ventilator, and health care workers don't have proper protective gear.

The governor spoke just before joining a conference call with President Donald Trump and other state governors on Thursday afternoon.

Ricketts emphasized that Nebraska would not alter its plan to continue its "protective health measures" until the end of April, regardless of what the president announces.

But, toward the end of the month, the governor said he would use a combination of federal and local guidance, as well as data on use of the state's health care resources, to decide what guidelines might be lifted on a "step by step" basis.

Earlier this month, Ricketts mentioned the possibility that the rule against social gatherings of more than 10 people could be amended to 25 people or more.

At his daily press briefing, the governor again defended his approach to the COVID-19 outbreak, which has been criticized by some for avoiding the "shelter-in-place" orders issued in more hard-hit states. Ricketts pointed to voluntary polls taken by users of Google in Nebraska that show that 29% fewer are working at an office and 11% are spending more time at home.

"We're going to continue to stick to the plan we have now, because that plan is working," he said.

Trump's guidelines call for places with declining infections and strong testing to begin a three-phased gradual reopening of businesses and schools, with each phase lasting at least 14 days, meant to ensure that the virus outbreak doesn’t accelerate again, the Associated Press reported.

"I know he wants to open up the country. Everybody does," Ricketts said. But, he added, it must be done in a way that doesn't allow the virus to return.

Thursday marked the end of the first week of the governor's call for Nebraskans to stay home for 21 days in hopes of curbing the state’s coronavirus outbreak.

In other coronavirus news:

>> Fourteen state senators signed a letter Thursday calling on the governor to allow every state employee who is able to work from home to do so and to declare that grocery store employees and workers in food-processing plants be included among the "front-line" emergency workers who get priority for COVID-19 testing.

Ricketts, however, said the current priority system is appropriate. It prioritizes first responders, health-care workers and those who work in nursing homes because they are most likely to get the virus, he said.

>> The state has received $625 million from the federal CARES Act that was passed by Congress but is awaiting guidance from the feds on how the money can be spent. The money represents half of what the state is expecting to receive, Ricketts said.

>> Matt Blomstedt, the state education commissioner, said he's getting a lot of calls about how schools can conduct graduation ceremonies. He suggested postponing commencement until midsummer, after the virus peak has been reached in the state.

He said that Red Cloud was able to hold a commencement for its nine graduates, with attendees sitting in vehicles, but that not all school districts in the state will be able to do that.

>> Ricketts said the state is providing personal protective equipment to the state's Indian tribes, but has advised them that direct allocations of funds will come from the CARES Act, which allocated $11 billion to the tribes.

A representative of the Omaha Tribe maintained that the state had "withdrawn" its offer of financial aid. The governor said that was a misunderstanding.

World-Herald staff writer Martha Stoddard contributed to this report, which includes material from the Associated Press.