...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...SNOW. ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 1 TO 3 INCHES.
* WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL, NORTHEAST AND SOUTHEAST
NEBRASKA AND SOUTHWEST IOWA.
* WHEN...UNTIL 7 AM CDT FRIDAY.
* IMPACTS...VISIBILITY COULD BE REDUCED TO ONE QUARTER TO ONE HALF
MILE AT TIMES THROUGH THIS EVENING. PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD
CONDITIONS. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE EVENING
COMMUTE.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING.
THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN
BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1.
&&
special reporttop story
Ricketts tells Nebraskans not to get their hopes up about relaxation of social distancing rules
LINCOLN — Nebraskans hoping to see social distancing rules disappear after May 1 got a dose of caution from Gov. Pete Ricketts on Thursday.
Don't count on it, the governor said.
"I don't want to raise anyone's expectations," he said. "We are not going to lift all of these social distancing guidelines all at once."
"In fact," Ricketts added, "we will probably be doing some social distancing for the foreseeable future, until we have a vaccine."
The state's plan, he said, appears to be working to "flatten" and slow the spread of the coronavirus so that the state's health care systems are not overwhelmed to the point that patients can't get an intensive care bed or a ventilator, and health care workers don't have proper protective gear.
The governor spoke just before joining a conference call with President Donald Trump and other state governors on Thursday afternoon.
Ricketts emphasized that Nebraska would not alter its plan to continue its "protective health measures" until the end of April, regardless of what the president announces.
But, toward the end of the month, the governor said he would use a combination of federal and local guidance, as well as data on use of the state's health care resources, to decide what guidelines might be lifted on a "step by step" basis.
Earlier this month, Ricketts mentioned the possibility that the rule against social gatherings of more than 10 people could be amended to 25 people or more.
At his daily press briefing, the governor again defended his approach to the COVID-19 outbreak, which has been criticized by some for avoiding the "shelter-in-place" orders issued in more hard-hit states. Ricketts pointed to voluntary polls taken by users of Google in Nebraska that show that 29% fewer are working at an office and 11% are spending more time at home.
"We're going to continue to stick to the plan we have now, because that plan is working," he said.
Trump's guidelines call for places with declining infections and strong testing to begin a three-phased gradual reopening of businesses and schools, with each phase lasting at least 14 days, meant to ensure that the virus outbreak doesn’t accelerate again, the Associated Press reported.
"I know he wants to open up the country. Everybody does," Ricketts said. But, he added, it must be done in a way that doesn't allow the virus to return.
Thursday marked the end of the first week of the governor's call for Nebraskans to stay home for 21 days in hopes of curbing the state’s coronavirus outbreak.
In other coronavirus news:
>> Fourteen state senators signed a letter Thursday calling on the governor to allow every state employee who is able to work from home to do so and to declare that grocery store employees and workers in food-processing plants be included among the "front-line" emergency workers who get priority for COVID-19 testing.
Ricketts, however, said the current priority system is appropriate. It prioritizes first responders, health-care workers and those who work in nursing homes because they are most likely to get the virus, he said.
>> The state has received $625 million from the federal CARES Act that was passed by Congress but is awaiting guidance from the feds on how the money can be spent. The money represents half of what the state is expecting to receive, Ricketts said.
>> Matt Blomstedt, the state education commissioner, said he's getting a lot of calls about how schools can conduct graduation ceremonies. He suggested postponing commencement until midsummer, after the virus peak has been reached in the state.
He said that Red Cloud was able to hold a commencement for its nine graduates, with attendees sitting in vehicles, but that not all school districts in the state will be able to do that.
>> Ricketts said the state is providing personal protective equipment to the state's Indian tribes, but has advised them that direct allocations of funds will come from the CARES Act, which allocated $11 billion to the tribes.
A representative of the Omaha Tribe maintained that the state had "withdrawn" its offer of financial aid. The governor said that was a misunderstanding.
World-Herald staff writer Martha Stoddard contributed to this report, which includes material from the Associated Press.
A message of good health hangs from a home's front porch in Omaha on Thursday, April 16, 2020.
An image of Jesus is reflected in a puddle during an Easter service at King of Kings Church on Sunday in Omaha. The church installed a large screen in the parking lot to enable drive-up and park services.
Hank, a Labrador retriever, does not respect social distancing and gives Morgan Henderson, the owner of Dirty Doodles, a kiss while being groomed at Dirty Doodles in Omaha. The dog grooming service has moved work stations outside so employees can remain six feet apart during the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Handwritten notes for customers at Nite Owl in Omaha on Wednesday, April 1, 2020. Nite Owl has been writing personal notes to customers and offering specials, like the Social Distance Daiquiri, while offering curbside take-out as the novel coronavirus pandemic continues.
Karna Gurung answers a text on his phone at his store located at 822 N 40th Street on Thursday, April 02, 2020. Gurung is translating important information about coronavirus for non english speaking members of his community.
Rita Otis leads an outdoor Tai Chi class on a grass island at Glenwood Road and Sunset Trail on Wednesday, April 01, 2020. Participants had to maintain a distance of six feet due to coronavirus social distancing measures.
Rita Otis leads an outdoor Tai Chi class on a grass island at Glenwood Road and Sunset Trail on Wednesday, April 01, 2020. Participants had to maintain a distance of six feet due to coronavirus social distancing measures.
The Easter Bunny waves to families as they drive by at the Hy-Vee near 144th and Stony Brook Blvd. in Omaha on Saturday, April 4, 2020. The grocery store usually hosts an Easter egg hunt, but went with a drive-thru Easter Bunny visit this year to encourage social distancing in response to the novel coronavirus.
About 100 people line up outside Brickway Brewery & Distillery in Omaha on Monday, April 6, 2020. The Old Market business was giving away free hand sanitizer on tap to anyone who brings their own bottle of 64 ounces or less.
Don Rupp wears a face mask made by his wife while waiting in line outside Brickway Brewery & Distillery in Omaha on Monday, April 6, 2020. The Old Market business was giving away free hand sanitizer on tap to anyone who brings their own bottle of 64 ounces or less.
Rabbi Daniel Blotner puts together Seder-To-Go kits at Chabad House in Omaha on Monday, April 6, 2020. The Seder is a ritual dinner to mark the beginning of Passover, which began on April 8. The free kits and were available for delivery for anyone who is homebound during the novel coronavirus pandemic.
A woman walks a dog as the sun sets on Elmwood Park in Omaha on Wednesday, April 08, 2020. Omaha has closed all city parks until April 30 to combat COVID-19. The trail system will remain open, but parking lots at trail heads are closed. People must walk or bike in.
A couple walks along the West Papio Trail in Omaha on Wednesday, April 08, 2020. Omaha has closed all city parks until April 30 to combat COVID-19. The trail system will remain open, but parking lots at trail heads are closed. People must walk or bike in.
Kennedy Cascio has decorated her home's front door with a symbol for medicine and hearts. Cascio is an intensive care unit nurse at the Bellevue Medical Center and created the display to "show that I am thankful for everyone working on the frontlines," as the novel coronavirus pandemic continues. Photographed in Omaha on Wednesday, April 8, 2020.
A message is left along a fence at Lewis and Calrk Middle School in Omaha on Thursday, April 09, 2020. Omaha Public Schools have been closed since mid-March, with remote learning for all students, as the novel coronavirus pandemic continues.
