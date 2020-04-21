We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

Gov. Pete Ricketts continued to stay the course on his coronavirus plan Monday even as the state has become home to two of the nation’s biggest hot spots for the virulent virus.

Hall and Dawson Counties in Nebraska are among a number of major meatpacking communities across the Great Plains that have emerged as hotbeds for the spread of COVID-19.

A similar outbreak in Black Hawk County in northeast Iowa last week prompted Gov. Kim Reynolds to step in, effectively imposing a regional shelter-in-place order. The Iowa Republican’s emergency proclamation decreed that residents could gather only with people who live in their household, and it told businesses to keep all but essential workers home.

Ricketts on Monday said he had no plans to alter the state’s social distancing requirements, even on a regional basis.

“I really don’t know that you necessarily get a lot from the shelter in place,” Ricketts said.

The governor still judges the success of Nebraska’s pandemic plan on whether hospitals are being overwhelmed. As of Monday, the hospital in Hall County seat Grand Island still had two open beds in its 16-bed intensive care unit, with 12 of the beds filled by coronavirus patients.

The fast-rising figures in Hall and Dawson Counties have quickly and dramatically altered the face of the coronavirus pandemic in Nebraska. The state has seen a 155% spike in cases in the last 10 days — the third-highest growth in the U.S.

As recently as April 9, the state ranked 48th among the states in coronavirus cases per capita. But as of Monday, it had moved up to 34th. And it figures to move up even more as daily numbers in many states fall off to a point there’s talk of removing stay-at-home orders and other distancing restrictions.

The vast majority of Nebraska’s growth has been fueled by Hall and Dawson Counties, which together account for almost 60% of the state’s recent new cases.

Just since April 8, Hall has seen cases grow from 69 to 531 and Dawson from one to 172. Dakota County, another major meatpacking center, is also emerging as a troubling area, in that time going from zero cases to 69.

Hall and Dawson also are beginning to stand out nationally.

According to a World-Herald analysis of national data, among counties with at least 100 cases, Dawson as of Monday morning was No. 2 in percentage growth in the past 10 days — barely behind a rural Kansas county.

Hall was 13th, three spots ahead of a meatpacking county in South Dakota that has garnered much national attention for its huge outbreak. Three Iowa counties also cracked the top 15.

Indeed, the meatpacking industry appears to be a major driver in many of the hot spots. A number of the counties topping the list are farm-country centers of food production and food processing.

Many of those counties are also in states where governors have declined to issue statewide stay-at-home or shelter-in-place orders, including Plains states Nebraska, Iowa, South Dakota and North Dakota.

Both Ricketts and Reynolds moved early on in the pandemic to limit public gatherings to 10 people, close schools and shut down bars, restaurants and some other businesses. But they declined more restrictive statewide measures, even as most other states adopted them.

Late last week, however, Reynolds did issue an order covering 14 counties in northeast Iowa after an outbreak that appeared to center on a Waterloo meatpacking plant. The outbreak helped raise the score for the region to a level that, under Reynolds’ planning matrix, called for more restrictions.

Her proclamation amounted to a regional shelter-in-place order. It barred all social and leisure gatherings other than those involving people who live in the same household. She called on law enforcement officers to assist in enforcing the restriction.

And it required all employers to evaluate whether any more of their employees could work remotely and then take steps to get them to work from home.

Two weeks ago as the Grand Island outbreak was just getting started, the city’s mayor, the local health district director and the city’s medical community said a two-week stay-at-home order could help the community. Some 45 doctors signed a letter asking the governor for more restrictive measures.

Ricketts maintained at the time such measures weren’t necessary.

Now the cases are firing up elsewhere, too.

“I think you’re going to see these numbers rise and skyrocket and potentially surpass Grand Island,” said Gladys Godinez, a community organizer with the Center for Rural Affairs who lives in Lexington.

State Sen. Megan Hunt of Omaha, who has called for a statewide stay-at-home order, said the right time to act in Grand Island was before it became one of the nation’s biggest coronavirus hotbeds. But she said something still needs to be done.

“Anything the governor would do would be better than what he’s doing now,” she said. “Even a regional stay-in-place for Dawson and Hall would be better.”

While that might not be politically popular, she said, sometimes a politician needs to take heat for things that must be done.

Ricketts acknowledged Monday he has heard calls for more restrictions, but he also hears from those who feel it’s time to lift those already in place.

“There are two sides to that story,” he said.

He also noted that states like Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Colorado with shelter-in-place orders have still experienced outbreaks in their food-processing facilities. In all states, such plants are considered essential industries that must operate to keep the nation fed.

Rather than issuing new orders, Ricketts said he’s working with the meatpacking plants to try to limit the spread. He’s still convinced that his approach, based in collaboration and voluntary action, will get Nebraska through the pandemic.

“What we need is people to follow the (current) rules,” he said. “And that’s what we’re working on, is to get people to follow the rules.”