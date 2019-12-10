LINCOLN — Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts came to the defense of President Donald Trump on Tuesday, calling the articles of impeachment drafted by the U.S. House of Representatives a "sham."
“Nancy Pelosi and House Democrats have wasted countless hours and millions of taxpayer dollars trying to remove a duly elected President," Ricketts said in a statement. "Their sham articles of impeachment have come at the expense of the American people’s priorities, such as the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement which has been delayed for over a year."
Meanwhile, the state chair of the Nebraska Democratic Party, Jane Kleeb, applauded the move. The articles of impeachment stated that Trump had abused his power by seeking to force Ukraine, by withholding military aid, to investigate a political rival, former Vice President Joe Biden, and had obstructed Congress as it tried to probe the matter.
“The survival of our democracy is at stake," Kleeb said in her statement. "As Speaker Pelosi said, Trump is a threat to our democracy and national security. I commend House Democrats for standing up to this criminal bully and giving our nation a path to restoring the rule of law and defending our Constitution.”
Ricketts, whose family has supported Trump since the 2016 Republican primaries, said he had no doubts that the president would be exonerated by the U.S. Senate if the impeachment is advanced by the House.
Also on Tuesday morning, it was announced that Trump had secured bipartisan support for a vote on the U.S.-Mexico-Canada (USMCA) trade deal.
