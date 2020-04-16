LINCOLN — Gov. Pete Ricketts insisted Thursday that the state's voluntary stay-home measures are working, despite the explosion of coronavirus cases in the Grand Island area.

The governor pointed to the numbers of hospitalized patients in those hard-hit cities as evidence that asking Nebraskans to "do the right thing" had been successful.

As of midday, St. Francis hospital in Grand Island had 18 patients with COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, of which 12 were in the intensive care unit and eight were on ventilators, according to Dr. Gary Anthone, the state's chief medical officer. 

Ricketts said the state has provided help with testing, including sending the National Guard, and with tracing contacts of people who test positive for the disease. He has been on the phone with local manufacturers, particularly the JBS meatpacking plant, to make sure they are taking steps to reduce the spread of the virus.

"We are paying attention to Grand Island," he said, during his daily briefing on coronavirus issues. 

The governor held the briefing earlier than usual Thursday so he could join a conference call with President Donald Trump and other state governors.

Trump is expected to announce guidelines soon for states to ease social distancing restrictions and reopen their economies. After first asserting that he had to power to lift restrictions for the nation, Trump said Wednesday that individual governors have to make those decisions for their individual states.

Ricketts said he will make those decisions in collaboration with federal officials but ultimately with the best interest of Nebraska in mind. He said he will not alter the plans in place for April. 

Thursday marked the end of the first week of his call for Nebraskans to stay home for 21 days in hopes of curbing the state’s coronavirus outbreak. 

April photos: Nebraska faces coronavirus

1 of 32

martha.stoddard@owh.com, 402-473-9583,

twitter.com/stoddardOWH

Tags

Reporter - Regional/state issues

Paul covers state government and affiliated issues. He specializes in tax and transportation issues, following the governor and the state prison system. Follow him on Twitter @PaulHammelOWH. Phone: 402-473-9584.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email