LINCOLN — Gov. Pete Ricketts again defended his decision to loosen some social distancing restrictions on Tuesday, despite rising numbers of coronavirus cases in Nebraska.

Speaking at his daily coronavirus briefing, the governor said public health experts advised him early on that the most important goal was to avoid overwhelming the state’s health care resources.

Nebraska’s plan since then has been tailored to prevent a surge in cases that would outpace available hospital beds and ventilators. That remains the goal and will guide future decisions on when to lift — or reimpose — restrictions in various regions of the state, he said.

“Our measurement to determine success is the health care system,” Ricketts said.

In that vein, the governor deflected criticism from State Sen. Adam Morfeld of Lincoln that the relaxation of restrictions was a “political” rather than a “medical” decision.

Ricketts said the senator should look at data out of Douglas County. Although the county reported 16 new cases on Monday, the governor said there are plenty of excess hospital beds and equipment to care for people.

He also compared the situation in Douglas County with that in hard-hit Hall County. He said Nebraska has been able to manage so that Hall County’s health care system has not run out of beds and ventilators. Some patients from that area have been transferred to sister hospitals in Omaha and Lincoln.

Nebraska has taken a number of steps to control the spread of coronavirus, he said, besides the social distancing restrictions. The state is ramping up coronavirus testing, expanding efforts to track down people exposed to known cases, purchasing and distributing protective equipment and working with officials in meatpacking plants, hospitals, long-term care homes and other key areas.

“We are looking to make sure that we are covering all our bases on how we slow the spread of the virus,” he said.

The governor last week announced plans to ease restrictions in 59 counties, including those in the Omaha metro areas, effective Monday. Those areas will be allowed to reopen dine-in restaurants, with reduced capacity, along with barber shops, beauty salons and similar close-contact businesses, with precautions.

Across the state, religious services, wedding and funerals will be allowed to resume, as long as household groups sit 6 feet apart. Bans on elective surgeries will be lifted and veterinary and dental offices can resume routine care.

The briefing highlighted new guidelines that have been developed for restaurants and dental practices.

Restaurant guidelines

Zoe Olson, with the Nebraska Restaurant Association, said the guidelines will be posted at restaurants, along with a copy of the “Nebraska Promise.” The latter is a promise from the eatery to follow safe practices in serving customers, along with a request for customers to stay home if they have any symptoms of coronavirus.

The guidelines require employees to wear cloth masks that are washed or replaced daily. They call for disinfecting tables and chairs after each customer use and screening employees must be screened for signs of illness before each shift. They also call for single use or digital menus with anti-microbial screens and encourage touchless payment options.

Dental guidelines

The dental guidelines call for increased use of protective equipment, screening of patients before visits, social distancing in waiting rooms and other measures designed to protect both patients and staff.

Dr. Ken Tusha, the past president of the Nebraska Dental Association, said dentists went through a similar revamping of their practices after the emergence of the AIDS virus in the 1980s.

TestNebraska numbers

About 100,000 Nebraskans have taken an assessment of their coronavirus risk at testnebraska.com. The state plans to use information from the assessments to determine who needs to be tested for the coronavirus. Ricketts said the first testing sites will be in Omaha and Grand Island. He said further details will be announced later.

Scammers vs contact tracers

Ricketts offered an easy way to distinguish contact tracers, who track down people exposed to someone with the coronavirus, from telephone scammers. The contact tracers will not ask for a Social Security number, a Medicare number, a bank account or any form of money.